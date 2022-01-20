WSH Council launches video to prevent workplace injuries; chemical industry leaders offer their pledge

SINGAPORE - Continuing its drive to reduce and prevent workplace injuries here, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council launched a video to encourage employers, workers, unions in all sectors, and the Government to aim for zero workplace accidents.

The Vision Zero video, produced by WSH, was launched at the inaugural WSH leadership convention in Resorts World Convention Centre on Thursday (Jan 20).

The fully animated video highlighted the importance of workers' well-being and safety, and how accidents can be prevented.

It is part of the Vision Zero programme, which was launched in 2018 with the Jurong Island Vision Zero (JIVZ) Cluster to advocate for workplace safety.

At the convention, the pledges of chemical industry leaders who committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for their employees were also presented.

Among the companies that pledged their commitment to a safer workplace were oil major ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates Singapore and Shell Eastern Petroleum.