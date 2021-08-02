Woodlands minimart for the low-income offers more choices

Mr Toh Kok Jin, 59, has been eating more healthily in the past month since he started cooking for himself more often.

He uses the items he picks up free at community minimart Store@Woodlands, which opened its doors on July 5, and buys food less often from coffee shops near his rental flat, where he lives alone.

"The food I cook is less oily than the food sold outside, so it is better for me to come here and choose the things I need to cook my own meals," the factory worker, who has high cholesterol and high blood pressure, said in Mandarin.

More than 120 residents have visited Store@Woodlands, located at Block 852 Woodlands Street 83, to pick up food items and daily necessities since its opening.

They can select up to nine items of their choice for free every month under the joint initiative by the Woodlands branch of the PAP Community Foundation and the Woodlands Citizens Consultative Committee.

Yesterday, the store distributed its first batch of fresh vegetables - amounting to about 360kg and sourced from community gardens nearby.

Retiree Lejah Amat, 69, said: "I am thankful for the rations I received in previous years. But now I can even get cabbage and broccoli here. Having more choices is good because I can go to the supermarket less."

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar said the store aims to serve more than 150 low-income families.

"We have distributed food rations to residents in need over the years, thanks to donations from various partners," the MP for the Woodlands ward said.

"But some residents said the dried goods distributed to them may not be suited to their dietary requirements - especially if they have certain health conditions - or their preferences," she added, saying that she has seen some residents with unused and expired rations piled up in their homes.

Through donations from the community and sponsors, the minimart has stocked over 3,000 items, including rice, cooking oil, oyster sauce, curry powder and toiletries, since early July. Nutella spread was among the most popular items and recently went out of stock.

The minimart is open every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm, and on the last Sunday of each month, from 1pm to 3pm.

People can donate items for the store at Woodlands Community Club or their nearest residents' committee centres in Woodlands.