What does the rise of GenAI mean for Singapore’s creative arts?

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Media artist Shavonne Wong presenting her interactive AI companion project Meet Eva here in Hong Kong in 2025. While some artists look at AI with dread, others are diving in.

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SINGAPORE - For LASALLE design communication student Voon Shun Yi, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) takes the soul out of creation.

The special part about creative work is the struggle and the craft to produce it, said the 23-year-old, who will be graduating in August.

Driven by ethical concerns and a desire to preserve her artistic process, Voon recently turned down a job offer that required her to design using GenAI.

She hopes to land a full-time creative role in a company that shares her values.

Voon is not alone. Across Singapore’s arts institutions, graduating cohorts are debating the creative value of technology they see as a potential threat to their career prospects and craft.

Year Six student at the School of the Arts Evangeline Teng also abstains from using AI. The 18-year-old, who specialises in visual arts, feels like doing so is “taking the easy way out”.

The fast-evolving tech has compounded the usual anxieties of pursuing a creative career in Singapore. “I’ve heard that people are saying, why would you do this? AI is going to take over your job,” said Teng, who has decided to pursue clinical psychology instead of her ideal career path in industrial or product design.

Yet these fears represent just one side of the story.

While some look at AI with dread, others are diving in.

At the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Art, Design and Media (ADM), 12 undergraduates were the first from Singapore to present works created with GenAI tools such as StableDiffusion and GPT-2 at the international Ars Electronica Campus Exhibition in 2023.

The Austria-based exhibition features talents from higher education institutions around the world with unique approaches to teaching and creative practice.

Third-year NTU ADM student Cheerie Tan uses GenAI to experiment with ideas and explore more creative directions in a shorter time frame.

The 23-year-old, who specialises in animation and special effects, said she used the tool to visualise how an actor would look in different outfits while working on a drama production. This meant that an actor did not need to be present to physically try them on.

This helped to narrow down the options early but did not replace creative judgement, she said.

Tan still firmly believes in the value of human creativity.

“AI could help generate references and concepts or to speed up certain parts of your workflow...but ultimately the creative direction [and] decision-making would still come from the people.”

But she worries about landing a job in visual effects, and hopes her openness to understanding and tapping GenAI will help her keep pace as the industry evolves.

These contrasting experiences highlight an industry at a crossroads: there is a fear of replacement and a growing appetite for innovation.

Across the visual, literary, performing and architectural arts, responses to technology vary, with adoption ultimately shaped by individual preferences, beliefs and concerns.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the National Arts Council (NAC) said it has received a wide range of concerns and questions from the arts sector on GenAI, spanning employment, legal, cultural and environmental issues.

The statutory board highlighted that many arts practitioners also see potential in AI as a creative tool that can expand artistic possibilities.

Snøwood, an AI-generated interior design series by industrial designer Karyn Lim, 34. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

NAC said it facilitates open dialogue to hear artists’ concerns and provides them access to legal and copyright support.

Ina Conradi, a multidisciplinary artist and associate professor who teaches at NTU ADM, acknowledges the anxieties of aspiring artists, noting that some commercial roles like stock illustration and template-based design are increasingly being automated or outsourced to algorithms.

But AI will merely take away the parts of artistic practice that were mechanical, she said.

“It leaves the part that was always irreplaceable: the vision, the question, the particular way of seeing that no training data can fully contain.”

Some arts practitioners told ST they have found their footing with GenAI as an efficiency tool or a collaborator.

Working with AI

Industrial designer Karyn Lim, 34, pictured with her various works at the SPH News Centre ST photo studio on June 11. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

One of them is industrial designer Karyn Lim, who uses GenAI to bring some of her ideas to life .

For instance, when designing a futuristic magazine backdrop in 2024, she turned to Midjourney to bring to life an environment that could not feasibly exist in the real world.

“It’s done a lot quicker with a lot less waste,” she said, as she would otherwise have had to build physical props from scratch.

But using AI is not a shortcut, she added.

“It’s quite time-consuming if you want to use it well,” she said.

“Whether we do our ideas on our own using the traditional process or [with] AI, I think it still requires the same amount of thought and intention.”

Similarly, media artist and multimedia designer Joanne Ho, 35, has used GenAI to bypass tedious labour.

While designing a backdrop for a theatre show, she used AI to animate her hand-drawn sketches in under a minute - a task that would have manually taken 30 minutes for 15 frames. “In that sense, design work has become a lot more streamlined because I can just make what I need,” Ho said.

In another instance, she used GenAI for an exhibition together with media artist Kapilan Naidu in 2025 to show how meaning can be distorted or lost when text is fed into a large language model. The exhibition featured Llama-generated reinterpretations of a manifesto the duo had written on its central them e.

In another case, film director Jake Low deliberately used GenAI to create unsettling imagery to fulfill his vision for the short film sighnight in 2024. He wanted to create a film with a nightmarish, unstable feel.

The 31-year-old intended to capitalise on the unnatural quality of GenAI output at that time in creating unsettling imagery to fulfil his vision for the film.

Low and a writer were heavily involved in the entire filmmaking process, from scriptwriting and preparing the set to shooting all the scenes. GenAI was used only for a finishing touch.

Film director Jake Low deliberately used GenAI to create unsettling imagery to fulfill his vision for the short film sighnight in 2024. He wanted to create a film with a nightmarish, unstable feel. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

“We sort of waited for the technology to come to a point where it could output something that’s a bit more consistent but still not as good,” said Low.

But aside from these specific contexts, Low is more averse to using AI in his work.

He believes the rise of GenAI will nudge people to value purely human-created works more.

“[The end product] might not be as visually polished as something that an AI could produce in three seconds, but I feel like these slight imperfections give it a charm [that allows it] to age better,” he added.

New media artist Shavonne Wong believes GenAI is here to stay, and artists should have a say in how it shapes the industry – and this can only happen with a willingness to be part of the conversation.

“If we ignore [its] existence, it doesn’t stop anything,” said the 36-year-old, who has been open to GenAI use in her work.

“It’s better for us as artists to pull it apart, use the tools, and then join the conversation of how it should be regulated [and] how it should be used.”

Some of Wong’s works explore how humanity interacts with GenAI, including one on AI companionship and another on how large-language models present information about people.

Media artist Shavonne Wong poses with her work titled 'The Invitation' in 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHAVONNE WONG

GenAI has also expanded Wong’s toolbox as an artist, allowing her to express herself in new territories.

For example, with the tool, she can ‘vibe code’ a prototype of something she wants to create – something she would not have been able to do previously without coding skills.

Human artists are here to stay

Conandri, who lectures an undergraduate and a postgraduate class on exploring GenAI in art at NTU ADM, cautions against using blanket terms like ‘AI art’.

“Calling everything ‘AI art’ is a little like calling everything made with a brush ‘brush art’ — it tells you nothing about the work,” she said.

She added that it risks diminishing the vast differences in creative labour, placing the artist who spent six months developing a considered, iterative practice in the same category as someone who spent six minutes typing a prompt.

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“It affects how work is read, how it is valued, how it is reviewed, and ultimately how artists are able to sustain a practice.”

Ultimately, practitioners said the defining line between a prompt-generator and an artist comes down to two things AI lacks: intention and care.

Tools will change, and technical mediums will become obsolete. Because of this, Conradi’s advice to both aspiring and practising artists is to anchor their careers in concepts and questions, not software and techniques.

“The work that endures will be work that has something to say, made by someone who cared deeply about saying it — regardless of the tools used,” she said, adding that the human will always be part of the artistic process.

“The question you are asking — rooted in your specific background, your cultural inheritance, your particular way of seeing — that is yours in a way no tool can replicate, and no update can replace,” she said.

“The medium becomes obsolete. The question, with luck, does not.”