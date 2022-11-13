‘We pulled them up one by one’: How S’pore-bound vessel’s crew saved 303 Sri Lankans from sinking boat

SINGAPORE - For more than three hours last Monday, Captain Anil Choudhary and his 26-member crew battled roiling waves and strong winds to pluck more than 300 terrified people from a sinking boat off Vietnam’s southern coast to safety.

“The seas were rough, the boat had already taken in some water, and it was rolling and pitching,” Captain Choudhary recounted of the rescue effort to get the passengers onto his ship.

“They were screaming and shouting to get them off the boat.”

In the end, all the 303 Sri Lankans – comprising 264 men, 19 women and 20 children – made it to safety.

“When we saw so many people in the boat, it was overwhelming. Quite a few of them were already wearing life jackets because they knew this was a bad situation,” said Captain Choudhary, 51, who is from India.

His ship, a 60,212-tonne vehicle carrier named Helios Leader, was making its way to Singapore from Japan last Monday, laden with Japanese and South Korean cars.

At 2.50pm, the crew received an urgent message from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore: A vessel, Lady 3, was sinking off the Vietnamese coast, within Singapore’s maritime search and rescue region, which covers more than one million sq km and extends to the South China Sea.

By 3pm, Captain Choudhary had altered the course of the ship, and it was making its way south-west to the vessel.

It took 1½ hours to reach the Myanmar-flagged fishing boat, which was 210 nautical miles off Vung Tau in the south of Vietnam.

A 3m-high swell had formed and was rocking both vessels, the captain told The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview on Friday after his ship docked in Singapore.

To keep both vessels close together, Helios Leader’s crew used a mooring line that was wrapped around bollards on board.