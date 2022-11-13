‘We pulled them up one by one’: How S’pore-bound vessel’s crew saved 303 Sri Lankans from sinking boat

SINGAPORE - For more than three hours last Monday, Captain Anil Choudhary and his 26-member crew battled roiling waves and strong winds to pluck more than 300 terrified people from a sinking boat off Vietnam’s southern coast to safety.
“The seas were rough, the boat had already taken in some water, and it was rolling and pitching,” Captain Choudhary recounted of the rescue effort to get the passengers onto his ship.
“They were screaming and shouting to get them off the boat.”
In the end, all the 303 Sri Lankans – comprising 264 men, 19 women and 20 children – made it to safety.
“When we saw so many people in the boat, it was overwhelming. Quite a few of them were already wearing life jackets because they knew this was a bad situation,” said Captain Choudhary, 51, who is from India.
His ship, a 60,212-tonne vehicle carrier named Helios Leader, was making its way to Singapore from Japan last Monday, laden with Japanese and South Korean cars.
At 2.50pm, the crew received an urgent message from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore: A vessel, Lady 3, was sinking off the Vietnamese coast, within Singapore’s maritime search and rescue region, which covers more than one million sq km and extends to the South China Sea.
By 3pm, Captain Choudhary had altered the course of the ship, and it was making its way south-west to the vessel.
It took 1½ hours to reach the Myanmar-flagged fishing boat, which was 210 nautical miles off Vung Tau in the south of Vietnam.
A 3m-high swell had formed and was rocking both vessels, the captain told The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview on Friday after his ship docked in Singapore.
To keep both vessels close together, Helios Leader’s crew used a mooring line that was wrapped around bollards on board.
Capt Choudhary instructed his men to lower a pilot ladder down to the Sri Lankans, who had by then clambered to the upper deck of Lady 3.
At 5.40pm, the operation to get the 303 passengers off the sinking boat was under way.
The crew quickly realised that most of the passengers had trouble grabbing hold of the ladder and hoisting themselves up.
Mr Dinesh Khanna, 39, Helios Leader’s chief engineer, said: “To climb up the ladder you had to be alongside the ship but with the waves, both the vessels were moving up and down. It went haywire.”
The crew decided to pull up the passengers “one by one”, by their arms, onto the gangway. They secured themselves using safety harnesses and reached over the edge of the vessel to do this. It was a long and tricky process.
Mr Khanna, who is from India, said: “We had to wait for the right second to pick up each person… We pulled them up with all our effort. They were panicking and tried to climb on all together. We had to tell them not to do so because if somebody fell, we would have to save that person first.”
He added: “We said we would not leave this place until we see the last person leave safely.”
Capt Choudhary, meanwhile, made sure that his ship’s main engine and side thruster were working to keep both ships sufficiently close and steady. Knowing that the passengers would be cold and exhausted, he also instructed his cooks to prepare bread and soup for them.
Crewmen such as Mr Rusyaidi Irfan, 19, led the rescued Sri Lankans to the cargo hold, which was the only area large enough to accommodate all of them.
The Singaporean had begun a nine-month attachment in July as a deck cadet with NYK Shipmanagement, which operates Helios Leader.
“I saw a small boy who was crying very loudly. I tried to comfort him,” said Mr Rusyaidi, who is pursuing a diploma in nautical studies at Singapore Polytechnic. “The children were brought up first, so maybe he was scared he wouldn’t see his parents again.”
Mr Rusyaidi also helped to retrieve the bags that the passengers threw onto the Helios Leader. “They were throwing the luggage as fast as they could. I was scared that I would drop the bags into the water, but we were doing whatever we could in a very critical situation,” he said.
The passengers are believed to have been heading to Canada from Sri Lanka, which is facing an economic crisis, with soaring inflation affecting the prices of basic necessities such as food and fuel.
By 7.30pm, all the passengers were safely on board the bigger vessel. They offered profuse thanks to the rescuers. Some even clutched the crewmen’s feet in gratitude.
At 10.30am on Tuesday, Helios Leader arrived at Vung Tau, Vietnam, the closest port to the rescue location. After clearing immigration, the Sri Lankans began disembarking at 5.45pm.
According to Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress, the International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations provided the Sri Lankans with food and health check-ups. They are expected to be repatriated soon.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), which operates MRCC Singapore, thanked the captain and his crew for their support and ensuring the safe landing of those rescued.
MPA port master Chong Jia Chyuan said that being a seafarer himself, he knew just how difficult the rescue was. “I would like to extend my appreciation to the crew for rendering assistance to those in distress.”
Captain Choudhary said: “We did what we could. Saving lives is the most important aspect we are trained for as seafarers.”