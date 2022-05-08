Vulnerable-in-Community Network has helped close to 90 tissue paper sellers, cardboard collectors: MSF

Most of the tissue paper sellers, and cardboard and tin collectors are men who are older than 60 years and have little education. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Senior Social Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A network that befriends and assists vulnerable individuals, such as tissue paper sellers, tin and cardboard collectors, has reached out to more than 160 people and assisted close to 90 of them since it was formed in 2019.

Mr Ian Chow, who oversees the Vulnerable-in-Community Network at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), said the aid given includes referring these individuals to government financial aid schemes, giving them free meals and even helping to clear their homes of clutter.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top