Up to 100 vending machines dispensing $3 meals to be rolled out in North West District

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The vending machines, which operate 24 hours daily, will ensure residents have easy access to affordable and healthy food options.

SINGAPORE - One hundred vending machines that dispense convenient meals priced at $3 and below will be rolled out throughout the North West District by the end of 2026 to help families cope with the rising cost of living.

The meals will include Thai basil minced chicken with rice, penne with chicken bolognese and ayam kicap manis with rice. Healthier options include Japanese curry chicken with mixed grain rice and creamy chicken wholemeal carbonara.

They will be prepped by Taste Asia, the ready-to-eat meal brand of Singapore-based food and beverage service provider Select Group.

This Ready Meals @ North West programme was announced by Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on May 30 at Block 106B Canberra Street.

“This meaningful initiative by North West Community Development Council (CDC) will complement various government support measures to help Singaporeans manage the current economic uncertainties and cope with day-to-day expenses,” said Mr Ong.

Select Group will sponsor $600,000 worth of credits, or around 200,000 meals, to some 6,000 low-income households. It will issue a dedicated card to allow these households to redeem the free meals from the vending machines.

All meals will be halal, and vegetarian options and quick bites like sandwiches will also be available.

A dedicated card will be issued to some 6,000 low-income households to allow them to redeem the free meals from the vending machines. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

In the first phase, the programme will launch with 14 vending machines deployed across 14 North West Divisions near public rental blocks. These include Woodlands Rise in Canberra, Ghim Moh Road in Ulu Pandan and Senja Road in Zhenghua.

By the fourth quarter of 2026, the programme will see a progressive rollout of up to 100 vending machines across all 20 divisions in the North West.

Up to five vending machines will be placed at each division, but this may be adjusted depending on ground feedback.

The vending machines, which operate 24 hours daily, will ensure residents have easy access to affordable and healthy food options.

All meals will be halal, and vegetarian options and quick bites like sandwiches will also be available. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The meals will be replenished on a daily to weekly basis, depending on the utilisation rate of each machine and the limited shelf life of chilled meals. Stock levels will also be monitored through sensors to alert vendors when supplies are running low.

Mr Alex Yam, Mayor of North West District, said: “North West CDC will continue to bring together partners and resources to maximise support for residents. These vending machines are part of the effort in ensuring all residents can access affordable and convenient meals whenever they need to.”