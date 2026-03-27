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SINGAPORE - Stepping into the first floor of the newly-renovated Bukit Batok Library, visitors are greeted by calming sounds – a blend of rustling leaves, birdsong and distant neighbourhood chatter.

The ambient track follows visitors as they move through the space and up an escalator to the second floor.

Titled Embrace, the piece is the first of three specially curated soundscapes by Singapore sound artist Mervin Wong for the revamped library.

It also marks the first time the National Library Board has incorporated sound as part of the visitor experience in a public library.

Bukit Batok Library, which had been closed since December 2023, reopened its doors to visitors on March 27.

“More than simply just adding to the collection of 28 libraries islandwide, I think what’s more important is how we keep them thriving... (and) relevant because a library is less like brick-and-mortar and more like many living things,” said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at the official reopening on March 27.

A library doesn‘t flourish in isolation – it thrives when it is “plugged into a wider ecosystem”, drawing support and resources from other elements while also giving back in meaningful ways, she added.

Mrs Teo described the Bukit Batok Library as not only having doubled in size, but also tripled in creativity and quadrupled in innovation.

Previously spanning 1,300 sq m on the third floor of West Mall, the library has now more than doubled its size, now occupying over 2,700 sq m across the mall’s first, second and third floors.

Ms Christabel Sim, NLB’s public libraries regional head (West), said NLB expects the revamped library to accommodate more users and draw both new and returning patrons.

The library recorded nearly 700,000 visits in 2022, she added.

Its new design is inspired by the scenic Little Guilin in Bukit Batok Town Park.

Developed together with real estate company Singapore Land Group, the SingLand Soundscape audio experience features soundtracks that incorporate ambisonic field recordings captured around Bukit Batok.

SingLand Soundscape begins at the library entrance at level one. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The second soundtrack, called Nature, plays in the Sound Cave located on the second floor, accompanied by text projections on the walls that encourage patrons to listen closely to the sounds of the community.

The Sound Cave at level two features the second soundtrack, Nature, in an immersive aural and visual experience. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

As visitors proceed through the cave, they are led through a series of Time Caverns that offer multisensory stories of the evolution of Bukit Batok from its pre-World War II village days to the modern town it is today.

Time Caverns offer a multisensory journey through Bukit Batok's history. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The stories are presented through images, sounds and oral history recordings from the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) collections.

As visitors step out of the cave, they can explore the Sound Library, where a selection of sounds and music from Singapore, drawn from the National Library and NAS collections, awaits their discovery.

Sound Library showcases sounds of Singapore, including Bukit Batok, from the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore collections. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The final sound installation is the Sound Pavillion, a teahouse-inspired reading space. Here , the third soundtrack of SingLand Soundscape, titled Tranquility, plays in the background.

Commenting on the series of soundtracks, Ms Sim said: “While some of these environmental sounds might be heard elsewhere in Singapore, what makes them distinctive is their specific capture from Bukit Batok’s unique acoustic environment.”

“We hope that when people come in through from the bustle of the mall, and from their busy lives, they can step back from the pressures of the world to reset, recharge, and then also to read,” she said at a media preview on March 23.

Besides introducing sound, the library also offers brand new omni-channel experiences to help visitors discover books that resonate with them more easily.

The Scan-N-Discover system is located on the third floor, among the library’s physical book collection of about 150,000.

Scan-N-Discover is an interactive display that allows patrons to scan a book’s QR code and quickly receive recommendations for physical books and eBooks available for immediate borrowing. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

This interactive display allows patrons to scan a book’s QR code and quickly receive recommendations for 18 physical books and eBooks available for immediate borrowing.

Interactive displays, known as Infinite Shelves, have been installed along the travel, health, and adult fiction sections, offering visitors the chance to explore eBook recommendations within those genres.

Interactive displays, known as Infinite Shelves, along the travel, health, and adult fiction sections, offer visitors the chance to explore eBook recommendations within those genres. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Other new features include cosy nooks for reading with children, and reading spaces with moving kinetic art.

Bukit Batok Library will now permanently have extended opening hours as part of NLB’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology to enhance the patron experience.

Beyond the regular opening hours for public libraries from 11am to 9pm daily , visitors will have access to all three floors of Bukit Batok Library from 9am to 9pm, while staff-assisted services only begin from 11am.

Additionally, the multimedia and study zone on the second floor will be accessible from 9pm to 10pm every day .

Retired consultant William Kee, who dropped by the reopening, said he is impressed by the newly-refurbished library.



“There are three stories compared to only one previously, and the most (impressive) of all, is the spread of the books,” said the 65-year-old, who used to visit Bukit Batok Library fortnightly prior to its closure for renovation.



Mr Kee was particularly glad about getting his hands on the book Get Ready for School! by Ms Rachel for his grandchildren, adding that it is a surprise to see recently-published books up for borrowing.

Retired kindergarten teacher Ruby Soh also found herself exploring the children’s books section for her four grandchildren during the reopening.

But most of all, as a library lover since she was a little child, the 64-year-old is happy to resume her old routine of visiting Bukit Batok Library weekly.

“I am going to spend half a day here exploring my favourite place,” said Ms Soh, who added that she was excited to explore the selection of Singaporean non-fiction books for her own reading.

Bukit View Secondary School student Kanduri Sri Bhargavi, who frequents Choa Chu Kang Library, said she is glad to have a more accessible library to study at now.

“I can see like a lot of the study areas (so) I’m definitely looking forward to coming here after school,” said the 14-year-old.

Meanwhile, her school mate Nishitha Ravikumar,13, was intrigued by the sound installations and to learn more about places such as the Former Ford Factory.

Singaporeans who are keen to contribute to a digital collection celebrating Bukit Batok’s history and heritage are also invited to submit photos, sounds or stories about the neighbourhood at https://go.gov.sg/bbmemories. Submissions are now open and close Sept 30.

“With a bigger space and enhanced facilities at the Bukit Batok Library, we hope to make reading and discovery even more joyful and engaging for Bukit Batok residents,” said NLB’s chief executive officer Melissa Tam.

“We have used materials drawn from our rich archives and collections to design immersive aural and visual experiences that connect patrons to the heritage of Bukit Batok and our Singapore stories… We invite all our patrons to visit Bukit Batok Library and check out these new experiences and spaces.”