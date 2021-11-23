Unvaccinated people cannot enter public libraries from 2022, even with negative Covid-19 test

SINGAPORE - Unvaccinated individuals will be able to access public libraries in Singapore in December, but would need to show a negative pre-event testing (PET) result.

This comes as vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are expanded to more places such as National Library Board (NLB) libraries from Dec 1.

However, only fully vaccinated people will be able to enter public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore from Jan 1 next year, NLB said on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Those medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines, people who have recovered from the virus, as well as children aged 12 and below, will also be allowed in from next year.

The PET concession for unvaccinated individuals will be removed by the Ministry of Health from Jan 1, as vaccination-differentiated measures are expanded to more venues and selected activities in community clubs from next month.

NLB said unvaccinated individuals will still be able to return books and collect their reservations at standalone and regional libraries as the bookdrops and reservation lockers are located outside the libraries.

Those branches include Jurong Regional Library and Queenstown Public Library.

From now, each group size for physical programmes and guided tours for exhibitions and the Gallery @ Former Ford Factory will also be increased from two to five people.

However, the overall group size for each programme is subject to the operating capacity of the venue, added NLB.

Individuals and groups will also have to stay 1m apart throughout the programme.

Patrons can refer to NLB's GoLibrary website for updates on its programmes.

To manage capacity during weekends, each patron can stay in most public libraries for only up to two hours.

But those visiting the regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands, the National Library and its level five study lounge, and the National Archives of Singapore can stay for up to three hours.

Patrons must book their weekend slots in advance at this website.

They can also book for up to five people per slot at the public libraries.

Visitors to the Former Ford Factory can stay there for up to an hour on weekends.

Before visiting, patrons can look up the crowd capacity in the libraries and archives through the NLB mobile app or via this website.

In the National Archives of Singapore building, each public screening under the Asian Film Archive at Oldham Theatre will continue to seat 66 visitors, with safe distancing and vaccination-differentiated measures in place.

Digital programmes under the Asian Film Archive will continue to be available, and more information can be found at this website.

NLB urged patrons to wear their masks at all times and adhere to the capacity limits in its facilities.