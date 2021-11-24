Unvaccinated can still visit libraries in Dec, but negative test needed

Unvaccinated people would need to show a negative pre-event testing (PET) result to visit public libraries next month.

This comes as vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are expanded to more places such as National Library Board (NLB) libraries from Dec 1.

However, only fully vaccinated people will be able to enter public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore from Jan 1 next year, NLB said yesterday.

Those medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines, people who have recovered from the virus, as well as children aged 12 and below, will also be allowed in from next year.

The PET concession for unvaccinated people will be removed by the Ministry of Health from Jan 1, as vaccination-differentiated measures are expanded to more venues and some activities in community clubs from next month.

NLB said unvaccinated individuals will still be able to return books and collect their reserved items at standalone and regional libraries, as the bookdrops and reservation lockers are outside the libraries.

Those branches include Jurong Regional Library and Queenstown Public Library.

The size of individual groups for physical programmes and guided tours for exhibitions and the Gallery @ Former Ford Factory has also been increased from two to five people, with immediate efffect.

However, the overall group size for each programme is subject to the operating capacity of the venue, added NLB.

Individuals and groups will also have to stay 1m apart throughout the programme.

Patrons can refer to NLB's GoLibrary website for updates on its programmes.

To manage capacity during weekends, each patron can stay in most public libraries for only up to two hours.

But those visiting the regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands, the National Library and its study lounge on level five, and the National Archives of Singapore can stay for up to three hours.

Patrons must book their weekend slots in advance online.

They can also book for up to five people per slot at the public libraries.

Visitors to the Former Ford Factory can stay for up to an hour on weekends.

At the National Archives of Singapore building, each public screening under the Asian Film Archive at Oldham Theatre will continue to seat 66 visitors, with safe distancing and vaccination-differentiated measures in place.