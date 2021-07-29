Unmasked SAF commander to be disciplined, says Mindef

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commander who was caught on video without a mask in public will be disciplined for breaching safe management measures, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the commander is seen with his mask pulled down below his chin while speaking to around a dozen uniformed recruits near Pasir Ris MRT station on Monday morning.

Mr Ivan Ho, who posted a video and pictures of the incident, wrote that the commander spoke for around 30 minutes while unmasked.

Mr Ho claimed he approached one of the commander's colleagues to ask him to put on a mask, but the commander then confronted him and used an expletive on him.

The post has been shared more than 1,300 times since it was uploaded on Monday afternoon.

SAF investigated the incident, and Mindef said in a statement that disciplinary action will be taken against the commander.

"Safe management measures are critical to ensure the safe conduct of the SAF's training and operations, and our commanders are expected to set a positive example as well as enforce those rules to protect themselves and their trainees," the ministry said.