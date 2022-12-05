University grads’ median pay is $4.2k, double the $2k of those with ITE, secondary education: Study

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s who have a university degree or post-graduate degree earn a median salary of $4,200 a month – more than double the $2,000 that those with secondary and lower education and those with Institute of Technical Education (ITE) qualifications earn.

The $4,200 figure for university graduates is also 62 per cent higher than the median salary of $2,600 for those with diploma or A-level qualifications, a new large-scale study has found.

Associate Professor Irene Ng of the National University of Singapore (NUS) social work department, the principal investigator of the study conducted by 18 researchers, described the wage premium of a university degree as substantial.

She said: “We value paper qualifications a lot.”

In October, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore places too much of a premium on jobs that require cognitive abilities and does not sufficiently value technical jobs or jobs in the services and community care sector.

This premium placed on intellectual jobs – or “head work” as Mr Wong described it – is seen in the growing divergence in the starting pay of ITE, polytechnic and university graduates. The median starting salary of a university graduate is now almost twice that of an ITE graduate, Mr Wong said, adding that this earnings gap increases over their lifetimes.

He said: “We must move away from preconceptions that academic success should be prized above all others. Instead, we must respect those who labour with their hands and hearts, and confer upon them the same status as other paths.”

Prof Ng said she did this study as her past research found that many of the low-income families receiving government financial aid repeatedly ask for help, and one reason is that their wages are too low. Besides, there is a lack of policy and research attention on young Singaporeans who are working but earning low wages, whom she calls the young working poor.

Said Prof Ng: “If we don’t deal with the challenges they face, they will become the future poorest of the poor in need of government assistance.”

Her team interviewed 1,905 Singaporeans aged between 21 and 38 to find out the challenges they face at work, among other issues. From October 2020 to March 2021, the team went knocking on doors, interviewing respondents living in four-room or smaller HDB flats.

While the research is still ongoing, Prof Ng presented the first set of findings on Oct 29 at an event to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Conversations Reimagined: Working Also Not Enough was organised by Julie’s The Best of You, which is the social movement of Julie’s Biscuits, and social service agency AMKFSC Community Services. It was held at JustCo@Marina Square and its audience included the public.

The key findings of the study, which is the first nationally representative research on the young working poor in Singapore, are:

– The three categories of most commonly held jobs for degree holders are engineers; administrative and general executives; and financial consultants and insurance agents. Meanwhile, the three most commonly held job categories for those with secondary and lower education are delivery riders; administrative assistants and clerks; and salespeople, retail assistants and cashiers.

– Low-wage workers were hit harder by the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the group, 35 per cent suffered from job disruption such as retrenchment or they quit their jobs, and 19 per cent experienced income loss. Of those with higher wages, 21 per cent suffered job disruption, while 4 per cent saw an income loss.