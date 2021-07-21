Unfortunate juxtaposition

Our front-page report of the River Valley High School killing appeared on the same page as an Axe Brand Universal Oil advertisement yesterday.

This juxtaposition was inadvertent and unfortunate, in the light of the tragic incident.

The Straits Times apologises for the distress caused.

The advertisement had been booked in advance of news developments.

In a Facebook post, Axe Brand said the juxtaposition was a very unfortunate coincidence.

Pointing out that the advertisement had been arranged and booked in December last year, it added: "Our company is in deep sympathy and grief with the victim's family."