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Underground hub in Marine Parade offers S’pore’s first one-stop access to social services, shops

The 450m-long stretch houses a range of social service agencies, charities and commercial operators.

SINGAPORE – Residents in Marine Parade now have a one-stop underground hub where they can access everyday amenities and social services, and also find ways to give back to their community.

The Anchor @ Marine Parade, located next to Marine Parade MRT station, is Singapore’s first of its kind.

The 450m-long stretch houses a range of social service agencies (SSAs), charities and commercial operators. These include Fei Yue Community Services, TOUCH Community Services, Mrs Kuan Cafe and convenience store Twigly’s.

It opened on April 4 and is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

On Aug 1, residents joined a neighbourhood walk to learn more about the facility, nearby businesses and community spaces. It was co-organised by SG Cares Volunteer Centres and charity Marine Parade Community Space Limited (MPCSL).

The hub currently houses nine SSAs and charities, with one more expected to join soon.

Goh Pei Ming, an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC who oversees the Marine Parade ward, joined residents for the walk.

Goh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development, said that having multiple SSAs under one roof allows them to work together more closely.

He added: “Families often face not just isolated issues. So, this is a one-stop facility where everyone can receive services.”

The SSAs offer services ranging from counselling and reintegration support for former offenders, to caregiver support and employment support for persons with disabilities.

TOUCH Community Services’ chief transformation officer Anita Low-Lim said The Anchor is more than just a shared physical space.

She said it creates opportunities for organisations to engage the community, conduct outreach to residents and nearby schools, and build on existing partnerships while forging new relationships with people in the vicinity.

“Having a critical mass of organisations in one place also allows us to expand our reach and deliver services more effectively,” she said.

Similarly, Wong Ying Li, director of community services at Fei Yue Community Services, said its location near residential estates and public transport makes it convenient for residents to access its services.

She said: “With the services all housed in the same place, the convenience helps to bring people in, get them interested and keep them connected. If our clients need support from another agency, we can connect them more easily.”

Volunteers of the Walk for Good: (Re)Discovering Marine Parade community walk taking a break on benches located at The Anchor @ Marine Parade on Aug 1. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The hub also features a volunteer-run charity thrift shop, along with a mix of amenities such as a convenience store, food and beverage stores, enrichment centres and a senior-friendly gym.

MPCSL executive director Derrick Wong, who oversees projects in the area like The Anchor, said it was designed to be inclusive for all residents.

He said: “My dream is that each of them feels a certain affinity with their place.”

Residents can also give back to the community by volunteering with charities and SSAs there.

Volunteer opportunities include roles such as senior transport escorts and programme support volunteers.

Said Goh: “The real magic and real spark comes when everyone can collaborate, not just carry out their own services. This is what building community is all about.”

Marine Parade residents who joined the walk said the hub has become a valuable community space.

Ms Serena Ng, 63, an accounts manager who has lived in Marine Parade for more than 40 years, said: “There are many facilities here, and it is very convenient.”

She added that the organisations there regularly organise programmes for seniors, with most activities offered for free.

Participants taking part in a quiz outside Tung Ling Counselling Centre at The Anchor @ Marine Parade, on Aug 1. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

For retiree Lee Hua Kiat, 66, the hub has become a familiar part of his daily routine, as he walks through it daily. The air-conditioned space also offers him respite from the heat.

He previously attended a caregiving course organised by caregiver support network M.Pathy.

Lee, who has lived in Marine Parade for more than 60 years, said: “What they’re doing here is very good. Before I joined the course, I didn’t know much about caregiving.”