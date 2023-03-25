Ubi night vegetable market to end operations in August

SINGAPORE - A vegetable night market operating out of an open-air carpark in Ubi will call it a day in August, joining the fate of a similar market in Toa Payoh which will also shutter that month.

JTC Corporation – which oversees the Kampong Ubi Industrial Estate, where the market is based – said the site’s three vendors are operating under a temporary occupation licence, which is due to expire at the end of March.

“JTC is facilitating an extension of the (temporary occupation licence) from March 31, 2023 to Aug 31, 2023 to allow the vendors more time for relocation,” said a JTC spokesman, describing the market as a “distribution site”.

The industrial developer said it is working with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to identify “suitable relocation sites with shelter and proper facilities” where the vendors can continue their businesses.

These sites include Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, market stalls in centres managed by the National Environment Agency or stalls in single-operator markets, it added.

JTC did not say why the vendors’ licences are not being renewed.

The market, which is open from around 11pm to 7am, has been operating at the location since around 2010.

Last month, SFA said a wholesale vegetable night market, which had been operating along Toa Payoh East for more than five decades, would shutter on Aug 19, due to higher expected road traffic amid upcoming housing developments in the area.

When The Straits Times visited the site at Ubi Avenue 3 on Thursday night, sellers said they have no idea why their licences are not being renewed.

The open-air market there differs from the one in Toa Payoh East in that vendors are licenced and pay rent for the use of the site.