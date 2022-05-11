Two men saved after suffering heart attacks in separate incidents at Pasir Ris Sports Centre

SINGAPORE - The sports hall at Pasir Ris Sports Centre is often filled with intense action but a week in March saw more drama than anticipated when two men collapsed while playing badminton.

The first incident happened on March 17 as four friends were playing badminton on the second level of the sports centre.

At about 3pm, one of them - Mr Bernard Yong - collapsed suddenly.

The three others - Mr Quek Wee Kwang, Mr Ang Tuan Hoe and Mr Tan Cheng Chuah - were the first to respond. All four men are 69 years old and retired.

Mr Quek Wee Kwang performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Yong, who was unresponsive and had stopped breathing.

He said his son, Sergeant Willie Quek, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic had taught him how to perform CPR.

Lifeguards Mohamed Basir Talib, 44, and Mr Fred Leong, 58, were at the swimming pool when someone alerted them through the walkie-talkie of a code red emergency.

Mr Chan Siew Chong, a fitness instructor who works at the sports centre gym, took an automated external defibrillator (AED) and rushed to the sports hall together with the lifeguards.

The group managed to resuscitate Mr Yong before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Mr Tan then accompanied his friend to Changi General Hospital, talking to him and keeping him awake.

There was a similar incident just a week later.

On March 25, Mr Quek Chee Tong was playing badminton with his friends at 11am when he lost consciousness.

Mr Song Hoong Ji, a Singapore Airlines pilot who was playing badminton at the adjacent court, quickly jumped into action.

The 41-year-old remembered where the AED was located in the sports hall and grabbed it.

Mr Chan Lee Chong, a senior fitness instructor in charge of the sports hall, was also alerted. He activated the AED and administered CPR on Mr Quek.