Transport subsidy scheme for people with disabilites to be enhanced

SINGAPORE - More than 3,000 people with disabilities (PWD) who take dedicated transport to attend special education (Sped) schools and community-based programmes can expect to pay less from July 1 this year with the enhancement of a transport subsidy scheme for this group.

The Enabling Transport Subsidy (ETS) - renamed from the Voluntary Welfare Organisation Transport Subsidy, which was launched in 2014 - will cost the Government an additional $2 million a year, an increase of about 20 per cent from current funding levels, said Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a press release on Wednesday (June 29). It is also part of a suite of initiatives under the Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030), which aims to mould Singapore into a caring and inclusive society.

"We want to empower persons with disabilities to participate fully as integral, contributing members of society," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua, who is also the co-chairman of the EMP2030 steering committee, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"I look forward to sharing more about what we can do together under EMP2030 to make Singapore more caring and inclusive."

MSF said in the release that it "regularly reviews our schemes to ensure that adequate support is provided" to PWDs and their caregivers, and the scheme enhancement will defray the increase in transport costs for both over the years.

Specifically, the additional subsidies apply to PWDs with a monthly per capita household income (PCHI) of up to $2,800. For example, a wheelchair user with a monthly PCHI of up to $800, who currently pays $280 for subsidised transport, will pay about $170 after July 1 this year.

A wheelchair user with a monthly PCHI of just below $2,800, who currently pays $450 for transport after subsidies, will pay $410 with the enhanced subsidy.

Other than the ETS, PWDs can apply for a concession card. Cardholders get 25 per cent off adult fares with no additional fares for distances beyond 7.2km.

If they are unable to take public transport, they can apply for the taxi subsidy scheme to take taxis or private hire vehicles to work, school or employment-related training. Those who are eligible can get up to 80 per cent off the taxi fare.

Additionally, students in government-funded Sped schools who are under the Sped financial assistance scheme will be insured by NTUC Income from July 1 this year.

To support more children and young people in need, the insurer announced on Wednesday that it will expand its Income Family Micro-Insurance Scheme (IFMIS) to cover this group, as well as children from Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens who are under the Early Childhood Development Agency's Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme, and students in Independent Schools who are under MOE's Independent School Bursary.

About 54,000 eligible students here, up from over 46,500 students currently, will be insured under this expansion.

The scheme pays out $5,000 to families if a parent or guardian of an eligible student dies or suffers total permanent disability.

To date, the insurance scheme has disbursed over $1.86 million in claims to more than 330 families.