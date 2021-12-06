The work is getting tougher, says veteran security officer

Mr Yusof Salleh is among the most senior officers still on active duty. With about 40 years of security experience under his belt - and another 25 earlier as a police officer - he says he has mastered the art of staying calm in the face of tense situations, simply stating that that is part and parcel of the job.

Tall, lean and spry, he occasionally stands in for officers when they need time off, and regularly checks in with staff on duty as an assistant controller at Premier Security Co-operative.