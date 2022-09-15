The Merlion turns 50: How would you 'remake' the national icon?

SINGAPORE - It has been the "mane" attraction of Singapore, photographed by many locals and tourists, at times in hilarious poses.

It was even turned into a superhero, joining hands with Ultraman to fend off monsters that threaten to attack Singapore's landmarks.

Love it or loathe it, the Merlion is a Singaporean icon that is easily identified around the world, with replicas found at home and even abroad.

In honour of the Merlion's 50th birthday on Thursday, we are inviting you to reimagine the Merlion.

What does it mean to you? How would it represent the Singapore of the present and the future? Put your creativity to the test by completing the graphic below.

Submit your entries, along with your contact details, from now till 11.59pm on Sept 21 via this link.

If you are looking for inspiration, here are 10 lesser-known facts about the water-spouting lion-fish hybrid:

1. A nod to Singapore's origins as a fishing village, the Merlion was created by British zoologist Alec Fraser-Brunner, who was then the curator of the now-closed Van Kleef Aquarium on River Valley Road.

2. The Merlion statue was built in 1972 by local sculptor Lim Nang Seng, based on a blueprint by artist Kwan Sai Kheong.