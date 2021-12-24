The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project needs donations and volunteers

SINGAPORE - The clock is ticking down on the annual Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) project this year, which has seen lagging donations.

With just days left to the end of the charity drive on Dec 31, the project is making a final appeal for donations. It has reached 72 per cent of its donation target so far.

It is also asking for volunteers to fill the delivery slots between Dec 26 and 29, as half of the 200 slots during this period are still not filled.

Since 1988, The Boys' Brigade has brought cheer to the less fortunate by collecting gifts and food hampers from donors and fulfilling Christmas wishes of the beneficiaries through the BBSG.

Besides contributing financially, donors have also delivered gifts and food items directly to beneficiaries.

The Boys' Brigade has updated its approach for the project in the last two years to keep to safety measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the uniformed youth organisation would have deployed its members to supermarkets to collect in-person donations for the project, while raising awareness.

But the project has now shifted away from physical food and gift collection to online donations. The collection drive in supermarkets has also been replaced with a Boys' Brigade standee with a PayNow QR code.

Furthermore, due to safe distancing measures, fewer volunteers can be deployed for each delivery session.

But the move to online platforms has slowed the progress of this year’s donation drive, which was launched on Nov 20. In pre-pandemic years, BBSG would usually have met its donations target by about mid-December.

Despite these challenges, BBSG aims to fulfil the wishes of 44,167 beneficiaries this year - the highest number on record in the project's 34-year history.

Mr Henry Tan, chairman of BBSG 2021, said: "It has been a slower and more challenging donation drive for BBSG since the start of Covid-19."

"We would like to make a final appeal for the public's contribution for both our donation and delivery drives to help us achieve our targets and fulfil the wishes of all 44,167 beneficiaries this year."

To support this cause, Singapore's national shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min volunteered for a delivery session on Thursday (Dec 23), where they went around the island to deliver BBSG food hampers.