Teochew Foundation commits $2m to Yellow Ribbon initiative to fund prison inmates' tertiary education

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Teochew Foundation has committed $2 million to support prison inmates' tertiary education and their subsequent post-release living allowances.

A total of $200,000 will be pledged annually from 2022 to 2031 by the foundation under an expansion of the Yellow Ribbon Fund's (YRF's) Skills Training Assistance to Restart (Star) Bursary.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the foundation's chairman, Mr James Teo Wee, and YRF vice-chairman Keith Tan on Friday (April 1 ) at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

The bursary is expected to benefit 100 inmates, including those outside the Teochew community, who are keen to pursue degree programmes while in prison.

One bursary recipient is Jack (not his real name).

He had his first run-in with the law in 1993, when he was just 20. He was handed a two-year prison sentence for drug-related offences.

Due to a lack of support upon his release, Jack, who is now 49, slipped back in with the wrong company and got stuck to a cycle of crime and drugs, which saw him clocking time in prison over the next 23 years.

Then in 2016, following another run-in with the law, which saw Jack sentenced to 11 years and six months' jail, the divorced father of two children finally resolved to make a change for good.

"Initially, I did not have the intention to study. I was just thinking about how to survive the long sentence," said Jack, an inmate at the Prison School.

In 2018, with the encouragement of prison staff and officers, Jack started on a diploma course in international supply chain management by Ngee Ann Polytechnic and graduated with a grade point average of 3.76.

He is now doing a part-time degree course in marketing offered by the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, was the guest of honour at the signing ceremony on Friday.

In his address, he said education remains an important driver for successful rehabilitation, providing inmates and ex-offenders with a better chance of securing better economic and social opportunities, and deter them from reoffending.

The Teochew Foundation's Mr Teo said: "Through this ground-up initiative, we hope to empower our beneficiaries to rebuild their lives and to create a better future for themselves and their families."