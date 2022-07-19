Tell someone if you are a victim of family violence, law guide for youth stresses

SINGAPORE - For youth who are victims of family violence, the most important thing is for them to tell someone about it.

They may speak to social workers who can pull them away from the source of violence and put them in a safe environment such as a shelter.

This is the advice given to youth who are victims of violence in a book Youth And The Law that was launched on Tuesday (July 19).

Besides family violence, the book also covers topics such as youth crime, sexual offences, cyber bullying and employment rights.

The book was produced by the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL).

It was written by Allen & Gledhill partner Lim Lei Theng and director of the Legal Aid Bureau Min Lim, with the help of the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), judges, lawyers and National University of Singapore law students.

The book aims to provide youth information on the laws that are most likely to affect them.

Two previous editions of the book published in 2005 and 2012 were titled Teens And The Law.

The latest third edition reflects the 2020 amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act which enhance protection of abused children.

The book was renamed to expand the target audience to youth and not just teens.

Said Ms Lim Lei Theng: "As a parent of two children aged 18 and 21, I have noticed that children are growing up much faster due to the access to both good and bad information online.

"We can't control where our children learn from, but we can teach them to be critical about the sources of information they seek out. The book tells them to always verify."

At the launch, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said: "Some youths may have brushes with the law. In this digital age, these challenges are often compounded by the dynamic and boundless nature of the Internet. Vulnerable youths will need even more support to provide them with proper guidance."

The latest book and advice on family violence comes on the back of a sharp spike in child abuse cases investigated in 2021.

The MSF's Child Protective Service investigated 2,141 cases of abuse in 2021, 63 per cent more than the 1,313 cases in 2020.

Ms Lim Lei Theng said: "I hope youths can find resources through this book to know where to go for help. 'Talk to someone' is a common refrain in the book, and we provide important contacts in the book."