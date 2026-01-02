Supermarket chains announce promotions to help people stretch their CDC vouchers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Customers will receive a $6 FairPrice return voucher with every $60 spent using CDC vouchers in a single transaction at any FairPrice store.

SINGAPORE - Major supermarket chains say they will complement the Government’s efforts to help Singaporeans manage rising costs through the CDC vouchers scheme.

Every Singaporean household can claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers from Jan 2. This is split equally for use at participating supermarkets, and at participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants. The vouchers, valid till Dec 31, can be claimed online at go.gov.sg/cdcv

Shoppers at all Giant stores will get a $6 return voucher when they spend a minimum of $60 using CDC or SG60 vouchers from Jan 3 to 9. The return voucher can be used from Jan 4 to 18, with no minimum spend.

Customers will also receive a $6 FairPrice return voucher with every $60 spent using CDC vouchers in a single transaction at any FairPrice store including FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra from Jan 2 to 11.

No minimum spend is required to use the return vouchers, and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction. The return voucher will be valid for use from the day after issuance until Feb 27, 2026.

Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group, said: “As families start the new year, we hope these return vouchers will provide some support and help ease everyday expenses.”

He added: “This is just the start of our year-long efforts, as we continue to grow alongside Singapore and find meaningful ways, big and small, to make every day a little better for the communities we serve.”

FairPrice Group also introduced other initiatives aimed at helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar, including extending daily discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer, Merdeka Generation, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders until 31 Dec 2026.

Sheng Siong is not running discounts specific to the CDC vouchers scheme, but is extending its existing 4 per cent senior citizen discount till Dec 31, 2026. This applies to those aged 60 and above on Tuesdays and Wednesdays within the spending limit of $200 per receipt per day.

Its 4 per cent CHAS blue card discount on Thursdays will continue till June 30, 2026, and a new 4 per cent discount for CHAS Orange card holders every Friday has been introduced till June 30, 2026.

Households with a monthly income per person ranging from $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible to apply for the Orange card. Households with a monthly income per person of $1,500 and below can apply for the Blue card.