Suburban malls gear up for grey market as more seniors make them social hubs

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Madam Lizah Salem (left) can spend up to five hours shopping and dining at a mall, while Madam Doris Ng hopes to participate in more activities at the mall.

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SINGAPORE - Part-time security officer Lizah Salim takes a 15-minute bus ride from her home in Woodlands Circle to Causeway Point at least once weekly. She can spend up to five hours shopping and dining at the mall in Woodlands , often accompanied by her sister, husband or grandchildren.

Occasionally, the 57-year-old travels a little farther to Northpoint City in Yishun for services like hair treatments.

“The neighbourhood malls are better than those in town as things are not so costly,” she said. “Transport is also quite expensive now, so I prefer to go malls nearby.”

Suburban malls, such as Causeway Point and Northpoint City, maintain older adults’ routines and social connections, according to a joint study on retail behaviours and preferences of older adults in suburban malls released in April.

More than six in 10 older adults visit suburban malls at least once weekly, with many making multiple trips, said the study by Frasers Property Singapore and the Singapore Management University (SMU) Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA).

More than discretionary spending, it is daily routines, familiarity and social connection that drive these visits. Over 77 per cent cite dining out as a primary reason for visiting malls, while more than half engage in leisure activities such as window shopping.

Close to 67 per cent visit malls with companions. About 57 per cent spend up to $100 a week, and close to 92 per cent spend no more than $200, reflecting visits built around habit and community rather than consumption.

Easy public transport access is a priority for 69 per cent of respondents, while proximity to home matters to 41 per cent. A tenant mix that meets daily needs is a reason for visits, said 40 per cent.

Madam Lizah Salem hopes to see more rest areas in malls and inter-generational activities for her to bond with her grandchildren. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Elderly-friendly features, such as resting areas, and community spaces and services, including libraries and clinics, were the most commonly used amenities, the survey respondents said.

With Singapore projected to become a super-aged society in 2026 – with at least 21 per cent of the population aged 65 or older – intentional design and programming are needed to ensure that familiar neighbourhood spaces, including suburban malls, have a meaningful and growing role to play in such an environment, said Professor Paulin Straughan, director of ROSA.

The study , involving over 2,000 respondents aged above 48, recommended improvements in environments that support independence and comfort, as well as programming that deepens social connection for older adults.

In the area of infrastructure , malls can increase the availability of resting areas, enhance visibility and usability of wayfinding tools, and expand facilities such as multi-purpose rooms and health or wellness spaces, the report said.

Under updated accessibility regulations by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), new buildings must include more wheelchair- and elder-friendly features such as ramps, larger lifts and additional seating areas. This applies to building plans submitted from November 2025, including existing buildings undergoing addition and alteration works, though the changes will not be applied retrospectively.

For “software”, the report added, malls can expand senior-focused discounts and offer programmes aligned with seniors’ interests, such as hobby workshops and cultural activities.

Madam Lizah hopes to see more rest areas in malls and inter-generational activities for her to bond with her grandchildren.

Chasing the silver dollar

Some suburban malls are preparing for the silver wave with enhancements to their amenities and programmes.

In response to the survey findings, Frasers Property launched a campaign on May 1 offering s hoppers aged 50 and above “golden deals” from over 180 stores across 10 of its malls, as well as access to selected community interest activities such as hobby workshops.

Besides amenities like rest areas, Frasers Property has been progressively installing safety grab bars in toilets, wheelchair-accessible lifts and ramps, as well as calibrating escalator speeds to support safer movement in some high-traffic areas.

“ Suburban malls are not just places for transactions, but part of our seniors’ everyday routines and social lives.

“This makes it increasingly important for our environments to be intuitive, comfortable and easy to navigate, so that seniors can continue to move through them with confidence and independence,” said Mr Adrian Tan, managing director for retail at Frasers Property Singapore, which owns and operates suburban retail malls like Causeway Point, Northpoint City and Waterway Point.

Frasers Property also introduced a wayfinding tool on its website and Frasers Experience app to provide information on barrier-free routes and real-time location identification.

There are roving service ambassadors across its malls to provide assistance on weekends. Priority checkout lanes for older adults have been piloted at Cold Storage in Tampines 1 mall from May 1.

Frasers Property also introduced activities to strengthen social participation, including senior-led interest groups at selected malls in partnership with nearby active ageing centres (AACs).

Together with the National Library Board, it developed Sit-n-Read nodes at some malls for visitors to browse through pre-loved books. It is exploring an inter-generational storytelling programme with Lions Befrienders where senior participants share their stories with younger audiences at the nodes. The programme could be launched at Century Square mall in Tampines in June.

Malls managed by CapitaLand, such as Junction 8 in Bishan and Sengkang Grand, are designed to be easily accessible and welcoming for seniors, said a spokeswoman for the company.

Such features include clearer directory listings, said Ms Tan Siew June, head of digital platforms, strategic marketing and business partnerships with CapitaLand Investment.

Malls managed by CapitaLand such as Sengkang Grand (pictured) are designed to be easily accessible and welcoming for seniors. PHOTO: ST FILE

Separately, CapitaLand Group supports seniors through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation, and works with community partners including AACs to deliver a range of programmes, such as the annual #LoveOurSeniors Carnival held at various CapitaLand mall s.

At City Developments’ City Square Mall in Kitchener Road, key retail and service offerings like supermarket and bank are located on the lower levels, which are connected by travellators, making them easier for seniors to access, said Mr George Chan, the mall’s general manager.

As the majority of the mall’s senior shoppers visit with their families, it organises multi-generational experiences like live music performances featuring music from different genres.

The refreshed City Square Mall. PHOTO: ST FILE

City Square also conducts heritage tours in its neighbourhood, which its older customers will recall used to be New World Amusement Park.

Link Asset Management said its Jurong Point mall is home to a community and social service cluster housing organisations like SAGE Counselling Centre, which offers counselling and mental health support for seniors and their families.

Another of its mall, AMK Hub, also has a community-focused space with service providers like Stroke Support Station, and is looking into wellness programmes primarily for seniors, including workout sessions during off-peak hours.

Madam Doris Ng, a 63-year-old retired accountant, participates in a crochet workshop once a month at Century Square’s food court.

“It’s fun, and we see a lot of curious people coming to watch and talk to us,” she said.

Madam Doris Ng at the Sit-n-Read node at Century Square. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

She also visits the mall near her Tampines home at least once weekly, spending about $50 on fruits at the supermarket.

She hopes to see more elderly-friendly activities in suburban malls, and looks forward to performing or organising activities for other seniors.

“Coming to malls help seniors stay socially connected,” she said. “Staying at home all the time can make one senile.”