Step up efforts to support older workers, NTUC urges employers and Govt

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

Senior enrolled nurse Lilian Teng helping a patient get out of bed after the PreSAGE Smart Predictive Patient Monitoring system triggered an alert during a demonstration.

SINGAPORE - For Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) senior enrolled nurse Lilian Teng Ngwen Hua, 69, technology has had a very real impact on her ability to stay on in her profession.

Before TTSH implemented its smart predictive patient monitoring system (PreSAGE) in 2022, Ms Teng said she had to strain her back to set up manual fall alarms for each patient with a fall risk.

PreSAGE, which uses wall-mounted thermal cameras and video analytics, does away with such laborious set-up, while also giving nurses an extended response window of up to 15 seconds and significantly fewer false alarms than traditional fall sensor mats.

“With technology making work less physically demanding and more predictive, I can continue working effectively as long as I remain physically and mentally healthy,” said Ms Teng, who has been working at TTSH for 19 years.

During a visit to the hospital on Jan 28, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan cited the expansion of the fall monitoring system as an example of meaningful cooperation between an employer and a union to better support older workers.

By working with the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU) and tapping NTUC’s Company Training Committee (CTC) grant, the hospital will scale-up PreSAGE nearly fourfold, to cover more than 1,180 beds by end-2026 from 311 beds now.

Ahead of Budget 2026, Mr Tan called on employers and the Government to do more to support older workers through job redesign, skills upgrading and age-inclusive practices.

As Singapore’s workforce ages and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes jobs in every industry, employers, unions and the Government need to create the right conditions for older workers to stay productive, engaged, and employable, he said.

He noted that a recent survey conducted by NTUC showed that older workers’ desire to work beyond 70 increases with age, driven mainly by their wish to stay mentally and physically active.

The 2025 survey of 591 respondents across all age groups also showed that older workers value choice and flexibility in work options or arrangements.

Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, urged more employers to partner with NTUC and its unions to set up CTCs to support age-friendly job redesign.

Under the CTC programme, companies form committees together with unions to map out workers’ skills upgrading needs. Such firms can also apply for NTUC’s CTC Grant, which defrays costs to rework business processes, redesign jobs and raise productivity.

In addition, Mr Tan called on the Government to continue supporting employers to hire, train and retain older workers, such as through providing grants to improve age-friendly workplaces and enhancing the Senior Employment Credit (SEC) .

The SEC helps defray the wage costs employers bear for hiring Singaporeans aged 60 and above who earn less than $4,000 a month.

The employment rate among older workers aged 65 and above has risen from 24.7 per cent in 2015 to 31.5 per cent in 2025, according to Ministry of Manpower data released in November 2025 . This reflects both a strong desire among older workers to stay economically active, and a growing availability of opportunities for workers to remain employed.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his 2026 Budget statement on Feb 12.

NTUC Deputy Secretary-General Desmond Tan (left), with NTUC and HSEU President K. Thanaletchimi (centre) and senior enrolled nurse Lilian Teng at TTSH on Jan 28. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Besides implementing PreSAGE in more wards, TTSH has tapped CTC grants for another transformation project – a manpower scheduling system that has cut the time needed for nurse managers to draw up duty rosters from 90 minutes to 15 minutes.

The AI-powered system is able to manage nine different shift types, micro-specialisations and hybrid roles, allowing for predictable and flexible scheduling of nurses while balancing work, health and family needs.

TTSH said it has also put in place a suite of age-inclusive workplace practices. About one in 10 of its 10,000 healthcare workers is aged 55 and above.

Such practices include raising its workers’ retirement age to 64 and re-employment age to 69 by July 2025, ahead of national legislation. About 98 per cent of its eligible senior staff have accepted re-employment beyond the statutory retirement age.

TTSH chief human resources officer Lillian Ho Lay Kuan said older workers offer deep experience, care and stability to the hospital.

“By redesigning roles, integrating AI and technology, and creating flexible work options, we continue to empower our workforce to thrive and deliver high-quality care,” she said.

NTUC and HSEU president K. Thanaletchimi said the hospital’s efforts show that when organisations plan ahead and redesign work with their staff in mind, their older workers can continue to contribute with confidence and purpose.

“We urge more employers across the sector to join HSEU and NTUC in driving meaningful transformation that empowers healthcare workers and strengthens care delivery.”