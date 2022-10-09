Staircase in Upper Thomson Road painted with landmarks from the past

SINGAPORE - A staircase stretching from Taman Permata to Upper Thomson Road has been painted with images of past landmarks in the area.

The mural, which was part of a community art project organised by Yew Lian Park Residents' Association, was unveiled by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport and MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC on Sunday.

Titled Hidden Gem, the staircase mural featuring past landmarks such as the Imperial open-air theatre was designed and painted by artist Muhammad Izdi and Yew Lian Park's residents, and took two months to complete.

The mural design was inspired by elderly residents reminiscing about old landmarks in a former estate in Upper Thomson Road called Lakeview Estate during "Kopi Chats with the Artist" sessions in June.

The project, which also added safety precautions such as handrails to the staircase, cost $25,000 to complete. It is fully funded by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and National Arts Council.