ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries enjoy Japanese lunch treat

SINGAPORE - There used to be days when Brayden Chng, 11, worried about not being able to afford enough food during recess.

This is no longer the case, thanks to the monthly allowance he gets from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

On Wednesday (March 16), the Primary 5 pupil and his father relished a holiday lunch treat at Torasho Ramen and Charcoal Bar, prepared by its chef and director Sho Naganuma, 42.

The boy was one of four STSPMF beneficiaries who, accompanied by a family member each, sampled the chef's "international Japanese izakaya" dishes including wagyu-infused corn, shrimp tacos and ramen.

The lunch was part of the restaurant's second anniversary celebration.

Mr Naganuma, who is originally from Nagoya, Japan, said he wishes to give back to the Singaporean community that has welcomed him and given him opportunities in the 12 years he has been here.

"We want to say thank you with a meaningful contribution," he added.

He raised $8,888 during its anniversary events on Feb 20 and 21, offering its usual menu alongside special tacos created in collaboration with guest chefs.

The restaurant hosted a similar school holiday lunch treat for STSPMF beneficiaries in March last year, and Mr Naganuma raised $5,000 in donations for the fund through the sales of "birthday hot dogs".

He said he plans to continue with the yearly contributions and hopes to do more in the future, if the opportunity arises.

The chef attributed his desire to help to experiences in his youth, where he would assist his mother whenever she helped low-income families and individuals with special needs in Japan by volunteering at events or bringing them apple-picking for free at his grandfather's farm.

"Every child deserves a fair chance with equal opportunities and choices for the future... Financial difficulties should not take away these opportunities. Every small thing counts," said Mr Naganuma.

Brayden's father, Mr Jerry Chng, said his son loved the food.

Mr Chng, 35, who is unemployed, added that he was touched by Mr Naganuma's humanity and how he made the effort to interact with the beneficiaries and their family members.

He said he was grateful that STSPMF helps cover his son's meals at school.

"Sometimes he would worry about not having enough to eat, but now I tell him, 'Just eat as much as you want.'"