ST School Pocket Money Fund among causes to benefit from over $2.2m raised at UOB’s CNY fund-raiser

SINGAPORE – UOB and its commercial banking clients raised more than $2.2 million for art, children’s and educational causes as part of the bank’s annual Chinese New Year festive celebrations.

The funds were raised through a series of art workshops and a fund-raising gala.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF) will be among the beneficiaries, which also include FaithActs, North West Community Development Council (CDC) and South East CDC, and the UOB-sponsored My Digital Bootcamp programme run by Central Singapore CDC.

Two art pieces that were auctioned off at the fund-raising gala on Feb 13 were Soaring Dragon and Flourishing Vitality.

Soaring Dragon, a painting depicting a dragon in jade, was a commissioned artwork by Leo Liu, Platinum Award winner of the 2012 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) art competition. It was won by Mr Neo Kah Kiat, founding chairman and chief executive officer of catering and food manufacturer Neo Group, who bid $188,000 for it.

Meanwhile, Eurokars Group executive chairman Karsono Kwee’s $128,000 bid saw him clinching Flourishing Vitality, artist Phuay Li Ying’s depiction of a dragon soaring across the mountains amid a flock of golden cranes.

The golden cranes were folded and stitched by UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong and his wife.

Mr Frederick Chin, UOB’s head of group wholesale banking and markets, said: “Our tradition of combining art, philanthropy and celebrations gives us the opportunity to spread festive joy to the broader community through annual fund-raising activities.

“We are grateful to our clients for their generosity every year, where the business community comes together to support children and artists in a meaningful way. Through our combined efforts, we continue to do good together.”

Mr Neo said: “Every year, we look forward to UOB’s fund-raising activity during the festive season, as it gives businesses the opportunity to come together to do good and support those who are in need.

“We are glad to be part of this meaningful initiative to give back to the community and we look forward to participating in future events.”

Mr Kwee said: “We always look forward to this chance to come together as a business community over the Lunar New Year as we collectively spread cheer through this good cause. This annual activity also gives us the opportunity to give back to the causes close to our hearts, and we are glad to be part of UOB’s commitment in giving back.”

STSPMF provides financial assistance to children from low-income families, to help pay for their school lunch and transport fare. Since its inception in 2000, STSPMF has given over $97 million to more than 210,000 children and youth in need.

BTBAF, founded in 2004 and adopted by BT the following year, helps artistically gifted but underprivileged children pursue their passions. The fund has provided more than 20,000 children and youth with opportunities to discover their talents through a variety of art programmes.