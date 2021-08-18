Spot popular landmarks and Pusheen in National Day mural

Familiar landmarks, pop culture references like cartoon cat Pusheen, and even a beloved satay stall in Kallang have pride of place in a map of Singapore by Lee Xin Li, chief illustrator for this year's National Day Parade.

Adapted from the 33-year-old artist's installation In Our Time at the Singapore Art Museum in 2018, the larger-than-life mural is displayed outside the Float @ Marina Bay during the National Day period.

Sections of the map can also be spotted in some MRT trains and stations around Singapore.

Yesterday, Lee told The Straits Times that the work, which showcases the multiple layers of Singapore, has been updated to include notable incidents over the past two years.

These include the discovery of two shipwrecks near Pedra Branca, recreation centres for migrant workers and the appearance of a mandarin duck in Hougang.

The piece has something for everyone and sparks cultural exchanges between people who live in different neighbourhoods in Singapore, Lee said.

He has observed old folk sharing stories about their days in the kampung, with their grandchildren and children pointing out pop culture references such as American sitcom characters Rick and Morty to their parents.

For Lee, a satay stall in Old Airport Road that he used to patronise holds a special place in his heart.

He said: "Now that I know it has closed for good, I'm a bit sad, but it's in the map as a form of documentation, as a mark of that time... Some of us will find this sad part of this map because we will know of someone who is affected by the pandemic or recognise things that are no longer around."

The award-winning illustrator, who is also known as Pok Pok & Away, hopes that the spotlight on local artists at this year's parade will give hope to an industry hit hard by Covid-19 and inspire many to create.

Ang Qing