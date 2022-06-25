S'pore to give US$50,000 to help Afghan quake victims

Singapore will contribute US$50,000 (S$69,400) to support efforts by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) to help victims of an earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Wednesday.

This will supplement the SRC's commitment of $50,000 for urgently needed medical supplies and basic necessities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

"Singapore conveys our deepest condolence to the families of the victims of the earthquake," the ministry added.

Wednesday's 5.9-magnitude earthquake was the deadliest recorded in the country in the last 20 years.

It destroyed hundreds of homes in the south-eastern provinces.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead, and the toll is expected to rise as search and rescue missions continue.

SRC said on Thursday that the $50,000 it has pledged would go towards providing food and water, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, sanitation and hygiene items.

The funds will directly support the humanitarian response by the Red Cross and Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Shabana Begum