S'pore must review pre-pandemic assumptions about its economic strategy: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - As Singapore formulates its economic strategy for the future, it will have to review pre-pandemic assumptions that may no longer hold true, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Aug 16).

These include the country's value proposition as a global business hub, its attitude towards economic growth and the premise that it operates in a rules-based world order.

In the past, a business hub that was convenient and cheap would suffice, Mr Chan said.

But this is no longer the case. Other factors - such as the ability to aggregate capital based on the rule of law, bring together global talent and protect intellectual property - have now become key, and form part of Singapore's long-term value proposition.

The country should play the long game and distinguish itself in such areas, he added.

"While the rest of the world becomes more uncertain, people tend to be more short term in their perspective of how fast they can get a return," Mr Chan said.

"I think we should play the long game. Go for those investments that will be anchored here for the long haul, and allow us to build up niche capabilities that are harder to displace."

Mr Chan was speaking at a virtual forum organised by the Public Service Division and Civil Service College. The dialogue session was moderated by Mr Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Economic Development Board.

Similarly, Singapore has traditionally operated in a rules-based world order marked by "a certain certainty in the way we deal with other economies", the minister said.

But moving forward, it may have to adapt to a more fragmented or bifurcated world.

And even as the country bounces back from the pandemic, it should keep in mind that its recovery is likely to be K-shaped, Mr Chan added.

"While the rising tide will lift all boats, (it) will lift all boats quite unevenly... The question is how do we help everybody to keep moving along?" he said.

He added that part of the answer will be to create jobs that give people in lower-growth sectors a sense of dignity and purpose, so they feel able to keep up with society.

The discussion also touched on topics such as education and skills training, with the minister suggesting that employers take a more proactive approach to equipping workers with the required skills.

For instance, collaborations between businesses and schools will keep educators at the forefront of industry developments and give students the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects.

Changes also need to be made to the way adults are taught, and work done to ensure they have the agility needed to switch to adjacent sectors when needed.

Employers have to understand that it is not always possible to get the perfect candidate, Mr Chan added.

"Workers may not have 10 out of the 10 skill sets that are required in a new job," he said. "But if the worker has eight or seven skills, then it is incumbent upon the employer and employee to work together, to top up the last two or three skill sets... rather than to rule out the person."

The minister also commended companies that make efforts to train lower-wage and older workers for changing job roles, noting that such decisions are often driven by the "sense of a certain social compact".

"They take their employees as part of their family, such that even if the job changes, they are not going to just abandon the old employees," he said. He added that such attitudes are what Singapore needs to see more of at the company level, beyond the broad sweep of government policy.

Elaborating on the topic of businesses doing more than just focusing on making money, Mr Chan stressed that every business owner has "a certain responsibility towards society".

One major aspect of corporate social responsibility is for companies to take on workers who are most in need, such as former offenders, he said.

Individuals, meanwhile, can contribute by volunteering their time to help children from underprivileged households.

If each company and individual contributes some time and effort, the challenge of supporting the disadvantaged becomes "much more manageable", Mr Chan said.

"The key point about all these help schemes... is this: It is not a touch-and-go thing that we want," he added. "We don't need many people to come forward, but we certainly need many people who come forward on a sustained basis."