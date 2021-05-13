S'pore Mufti urges Muslims here to remain vigilant amid muted Hari Raya celebrations

SINGAPORE - Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations remain a muted affair for the second year in a row, with limits to social gatherings and the number of participants of congregation prayers at mosques.

But Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir urged the community on Thursday morning (May 13) to remain vigilant and "take the necessary precautions to protect our elders, relatives and the community".

"Let us strive to not have any infections in this festive season and beyond," he said at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands.

Last year's Hari Raya Aidilfitri fell on May 25 - during Singapore's circuit breaker, when social visiting was forbidden by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. However, people were still allowed to visit elderly relatives to help them with their daily needs, but were warned to take precautions such as observing good hygiene and not visiting if unwell.

All 70 mosques across the island were also closed then.

Dr Nazirudin noted that many Muslims in Singapore were unable to attend the special Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayer sessions held at mosques on Thursday.

"However, we have a choice - whether we look at this year's Hari Raya as a loss... or by acknowledging the blessings we are granted with, even if it is not as much as we want - then we feel grateful and rejoice," he said during his sermon, which was broadcast live on YouTube channel SalamSG TV.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

It is an occasion to celebrate spiritual victory, an opportunity for families to reunite and a time for feasting.

But this has been dampened by stricter measures that kicked in on May 8, in response to a recent spike in community cases.

Until May 30, people can gather only in groups of five, down from eight previously.

These restrictions also apply to households which can receive only five distinct visitors a day. People have also been advised to limit social gatherings - including household visits - to two a day.

The number of worshippers allowed at mosques for each congregational prayer session was also reduced to 100 people from 250 previously.

The 100 people must be placed into two zones, with 50 people in each.





Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir delivering his sermon at Yusof Ishak Mosque on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS COUNCIL OF SINGAPORE



The restrictions also apply to each of the three Aidilfitri prayer sessions allowed to be held in most mosques on Thursday morning.

Muslims whom The Straits Times spoke to said they have arranged with friends and family members to visit on different days or have planned to cut down on visiting.

Mr Shaik Abubakar said his son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren will be visiting him on Thursday.

Another group of relatives, also comprising five people, will visit him on Friday.

The 58-year-old, who serves in the maintenance sector of the army, said he will be participating in a video call with three families on his wife's side who live in Malaysia, and be in a Zoom call with his other relatives here.





Worshippers at Yusof Ishak Mosque on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS COUNCIL OF SINGAPORE



Mr Sofian Abdullah, 43, said he is only expecting his parents to visit his family on Thursday.

"In view of the current situation... it is good for everyone to minimise visiting," the civil servant said.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, his family used to be the ones visiting others on Hari Raya Aidilfitri - as many as eight destinations on the festive day.

"Even though (the current situation) is disappointing... at the same time, we should be thankful," he said.

Mr Muhd Zaid, 38, said his family will be visiting his parents on Thursday, and his in-laws on Saturday. The operations manager, who has three sons, has not fixed up any plans to visit other relatives.

"Compared to last year - which was worse because we could not go out...we are thankful," he said.

"We just have to be safe, that is all," he added.