Some Singapore Recreation Club members protest against fund raising for $16.6m upgrading plan

SINGAPORE - A group of 12 Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) members are planning to run against the incumbent management committee in an upcoming election, in a bid to halt the club’s second fund-raising call in two years.

In a statement to The Straits Times on April 18, the group named One-SRC said that, if elected, they will suspend the implementation of the club’s $16.6 million transformation plan and the requirement that each member pay a $3,000 fee.

The club’s management committee had proposed the facelift at a town hall in February, which included a revamp of the 28-year-old building’s facade, new lounges and a co-working space, among other upgrading initiatives.

To fund the upgrading, it suggested that each ordinary, lady and corporate member with transferable memberships pay a $3,000 fee. It will dip into its reserves to top up the remaining. As at December 2023, there were about 4,700 such members.

This was passed after members voted in favour of the plans over a three-day period from March 24 to 26, with 56.9 per cent of the 1,451 members that voted electing to pay the fee.

Some 43 per cent, or 618 members, voted against it.

The latest appeal for funds comes two years after each member paid $2,500 – for a total of $11.48 million – to defray a sum of $17.7 million to the Singapore Land Authority to renew its lease at the Padang till 2052. The remaining $6.23 million came from the club’s reserves.

Business owner Steven Ong, 68, who initiated the formation of the group, said he intends to run for president to protest against the “wrongdoings” of the current committee.

The fund-raising drive, for one thing, came too soon after the club asked for funds for lease renewal in 2022, said Mr Ong, who has been a member for 44 years. He said the club should spend within its current reserves, which stood at about $10.5 million according to its 2023 annual report.

He also claimed that there was a lack of transparency on the transformation plan and how the management committee derived the $16.6 million sum.

Mr Ong added: “Many members were unaware about the transformation plans until the town hall in February, yet we heard the management committee started planning this more than 18 months ago. We gave them the power to carry out such plans, and they did not engage everyone in the club. How can they be trusted?”

The election for 12 positions – including vice-president and finance member – will be held alongside the club’s 136th annual general meeting on April 27.

Mr Ong said his team plans to submit its nomination forms by April 19. If elected, it will update members on a regular basis about highlights of management decisions and organise quarterly meetings for members to share their views and opinions, he added.