Solemnise your marriage, bond with the kids in dedicated Family Zone at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - Singaporean couples can now solemnise their marriage in the iconic Gardens by the Bay at a new zone dedicated to fostering stronger familial ties.

Spanning the gardens’ Active Garden and Silver Garden, the Family Zone has been set aside as a place where families spend time together meaningfully, strengthen their bonds and mark life milestones, such as marriage solemnisations together, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Saturday.

The zone was jointly developed by the Families for Life (FFL) movement, MSF and Gardens by the Bay, and will host family-friendly events and activities.

FFL’s lineup of activities includes a bouncy castle to be set up in the West Lawn every Saturday in December, and monthly picnics from January 2023.

Couples with at least one partner a Singaporean or permanent resident can arrange to hold their solemnisation at the Ficus Room event space in the Active Garden at no additional cost after submitting their marriage application at www.marriage.gov.sg

The Ficus Room is an additional location for solemnisations. Couples can still opt to hold their nuptials at the Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages’ Fort Canning venue, said MSF.