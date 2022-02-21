SMEs to get more support for R&D through tie-ups with polys, ITE

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be receiving more support for research and development, said Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech last Friday.

The support will come through increasing the capacity of technology, innovation and enterprise centres in polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education to collaborate with SMEs.

Raising the capacity of this network of 80 centres will allow them to tie up with more SMEs to undertake industry projects, leading to more innovation for firms.

These collaborations are "win-win", said the minister, because students from these institutes of higher learning can benefit by getting specialised hands-on experience while working at these firms.

Such benefits were gleaned in the collaboration between Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) Automation and Robotics Innovation Centre and Sanwa-Intec, an SME that services the automotive industry.

The partnership, which is still going strong today, has led to the creation of robotic and automation solutions as well as internships for NYP students.

One product that came out of this tie-up was the creation of a robotic arm to automate a part of the manufacturing process.

One part of Sanwa-Intec's business operations involves the manufacturing of plastic holders for electronics through moulding hot plastic.

Previously, an operator would have had to manually operate one moulding machine and bear the risk of handling the hot finished products for quality control.

Now, with the robotic arm, which can emulate an operator's handling of raw materials and finished products, one operator can manage several robotic arms while reducing the risk of injury to himself.

This has boosted the firm's production volume by 1½ times while also increasing energy efficiency.