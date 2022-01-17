Sleeping rough: Some choose to do so, others have fallen on hard times

SINGAPORE - She was spotted on a bench at Woodlands MRT station three days after Christmas at around 11pm and mostly spent her time scrolling through her mobile phone. At around 1am, Madam Jane (not her real name) curled up on the bench, which was lined with cardboard, tucked her small bag under her head, and fell asleep.

The 60-year-old Singaporean was one of around 10 rough sleepers, along with a group of foreign workers, The Straits Times observed nightly at the station between Christmas Day and New Year last month (Dec).