SLA to map out barrier-free routes for wheelchair users in national OneMap

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) is currently looking to map out barrier-free routes for wheelchair users for its national OneMap.

Starting with Bukit Merah and Gardens by the Bay, the initiative has used geospatial artificial intelligence to collect data on covered linkways, ramps, footpaths, pedestrian crossings, and overhead bridges with lifts that are wheelchair-friendly in these two areas.

The data with barrier-free access routes has been used to develop a pilot test app version of OneMap, which will be tested by 200 to 300 wheelchair users over the next six months. The aim is to collect feedback and suggestions to improve the mapped areas of Bukit Merah and Gardens by the Bay.

Announcing the project at the opening of Geo Connect Asia 2023 on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said: “This (new initiative) addresses a current gap, where routing services on mainstream platforms do not differentiate between regular pedestrian routes and barrier-free ones.”

For this project, the SLA is collaborating with SG Enable, an agency for people with disabilities under the Ministry of Social and Family Development, as well as Gardens by the Bay.

Chief executive of SG Enable Ku Geok Boon said the partnership for this pilot project will identify barrier-free routes and enable navigation within the selected areas. Bukit Merah was chosen because the Enabling Village, which is Singapore’s first community space for people with disabilities, is in the vicinity.

“But barrier-free routes would also benefit our wider community, especially our seniors on wheelchairs and families using prams,” added Ms Ku.

SLA plans to work with other organisations to expand barrier-free access routes islandwide.