Six awarded SCDF Community Lifesaver Award for helping in two fire incidents

SINGAPORE - Six members of the public were lauded for their help in two fire incidents in October 2021.

They were presented the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award by Colonel Goh Boon Han, who is commander of the 4th SCDF Division, on Tuesday (Jan 4) at the division's headquarters.

SBS Transit bus driver Mohd Azim M. Rosley was on his usual route on bus service 99 at about 9.30pm on Oct 8 last year when he saw a motorcycle engulfed in flames at the end of a bus bay in Boon Lay Road. Two men were using pails of water to douse the flames.

The 38-year-old, who has been an SBS Transit bus driver for seven years, said: "They looked quite helpless."

Grabbing a fire extinguisher behind his seat, he rushed out of the bus and put out the flames in less than a minute.

Recalling the incident, Mr Azim said this was the first time he had helped to extinguish a fire in a real-life situation.

"I think a burning vehicle can cause an explosion and I am very concerned for the safety of the pedestrians, passengers and other road users," he added.

He used the firefighting skills he had picked up at a safety course held by SBS Transit.

Once he put out the fire, he quickly returned to his bus.

Mr Azim remembered that one of the men had thanked him for his help, but he said: "I felt guilty about not asking whether the men were okay or acknowledging him, because I do not want to keep my passengers waiting."

Four days later, his manager told him a video of his good deed was trending on social media platform TikTok. The video has since been removed.

Separately, five people helped neighbours evacuate after a fire broke out on Oct 20 on the seventh storey of their block in Choa Chu Kang.

The Straits Times had reported then that more than 60 residents were evacuated from Block 470 Choa Chua Kang Avenue 3.

Ms Cynthia Loh, 49, and her husband, Mr Vincent Lau, 52, were working from home when they saw thick smoke outside the window of their 13th-storey unit.