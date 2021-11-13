SingPost to issue commemorative stamp to mark 2021 as year of celebrating S'pore women

SINGAPORE - A commemorative stamp celebrating Singaporean women will be released on Monday (Nov 15) by Singapore Post.

Featuring a design inspired by the Celebrating SG Women logo - which is modelled after the national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim - the stamp is a collaboration between SingPost and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to commemorate 2021 as the year of celebrating Singaporean women.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said she hopes that Singaporeans will continue to recognise and affirm the contributions of women in Singapore based on the values depicted on the stamp.

Ms Sun said: "Our Singapore women have made much progress over the years, and we can work in partnership to foster a fairer society where women are supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential."

Echoing Ms Sun's sentiment was Singpost CEO Neo Su Yin, who said that the stamp is the company's tribute to women.

Ms Neo added: "We are proud to partner MSF for this commemorative stamp to recognise the importance of women in our society and to play our part in fostering a more inclusive society that emphasises equality for all."

The stamp was designed by graphic designer Agnes Tan and special needs artist Casey Ng.

Ms Tan said it was Ms Ng's idea to pair the outline of the Vanda Miss Joaquim with words describing the positive attributes of women.

She said: "I felt that there's no better way to present this concept other than forming the flower with the words itself.

"The font chosen is bold with soft curves, which is aligned to what women in Singapore are - strong, empowering, and also empathetic and patient altogether."