Causes Week 2021: Fishing community in Singapore cultivates good habits to protect the environment

SINGAPORE - Even before casting the first line, 16-year-old recreational fisherman Benjamin Brighton would patrol the jetty, pick up litter and discarded fish, and keep an eye out for lines and hooks left behind.

The United World College student has been doing this since he joined LightSaltGame, a fishing group, a year ago. It was started by fishing enthusiasts, one of whom owns a store of the same name.

The recreational fishing community has also made it compulsory for participants in its annual fishing tournament to clean up the area before fishing.

This is to ensure that the areas in popular fishing spots, such as East Coast Park, are safe for humans.

Benjamin, who has been fishing for 10 years, said: "About five months back, my brother agreed to go fishing with me at Bedok Jetty. In just 30 minutes, he got a big hook stuck in his leg from walking around in sandals."

His 13-year-old brother had to go to hospital to get the hook removed as it still had bait on it, which could have caused a major infection.

A recent spate of cases has also shown how irresponsibly discarded fishing gear can hurt marine creatures, including critically endangered ones.

In May, a critically endangered hawksbill turtle was found, head severed from its body, off Pulau Hantu. It had been tightly bound in a discarded fishing net.