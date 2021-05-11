Singapore to open first inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang on May 17

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first inland ash-scattering garden, Garden of Peace, will be operational from May 17.

Developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 9,500 sq m garden will provide Singaporeans with another option for the management of cremated human remains.

Garden of Peace was developed in response to interest expressed by the public for such practices to be made available in Singapore.

The ash-scattering garden in the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex is a secular facility open to all religious faiths and adopts an open garden concept with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering.

NEA had conducted extensive consultations and engagements with the religious groups and funerary industry during the development of the garden.

Mr Chew Ming Fai, NEA deputy chief executive officer and director-general of public health, said: "There was an emphasis that the facility should adopt a serene garden feel, where family and friends would be accorded privacy during the act of ash scattering."

Boundary shrubs and vegetation have been planted to clearly demarcate the garden's boundary and provide sufficient privacy to visitors.

There are four ash scattering lanes in the garden, designed intentionally to accord families with privacy. The lanes are designed to allow ashes to naturally percolate into the soil underneath.

Religious ceremonies or rites will not be permitted in the garden, but visitors may use the prayer facility near the north gate of the Garden of Peace to conduct simple rites.

Those who wish to scatter ashes at the garden will have to pay a $230 fee, which includes the pulverisation of cremated human remains into fine ashes, a canister to store the ashes and a two-hour session at the Garden of Peace.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, no more than five people are allowed per session, excluding funeral directors.

A second inland ash-scattering garden, Garden of Serenity, at the Mandai Crematorium Complex, is in development and expected to be operational in 2022.

Those who wish to apply for inland ash scattering may do so via NEA's online ePortal.