Singapore Silent Hero empowers cardiac patients to heal together

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Magdalene Chia was one of five everyday individuals honored at the 13th Singapore Silent Heroes Awards, receiving the Heart of Humanity accolade.

SINGAPORE - An unsettling artery stent procedure in 2017 changed Magdalene Chia’s life forever. Not only did she have a new lease of life, but she also started on a new mission.

Realising how frightening the ordeal could be, she founded the Caring Hearts Support Group to ensure no other cardiac patient would have to deal with the illness alone.

On Sept 19, the 70-year-old’s service to the community was recognised. She was one of five everyday individuals honored at the 13th Singapore Silent Heroes Awards, receiving the Heart of Humanity accolade.

Organised by the Civilians Association (Singapore), the event at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel was attended by Guest of Honour and Law Minister Edwin Tong.

Chia’s own health battles began in her mid-50s with heart palpitations, breathlessness, and mobility issues. Years later in 2017, doctors at the National University Heart Centre (NUHC) discovered a critical arterial blockage .

“Walking into that treatment procedure, I was terrified because I knew so little about what lay ahead,” Chia told The Straits Times. “The moment the procedure was over, the relief was palpable... I had been granted a second lease on life, and I couldn’t let it go to waste without giving back.

When she completed her treatment, she found NUHC’s existing patient support group on the brink of closure. She started the Caring Hearts Support Group to allow patients to take charge of their chronic conditions. Launched in 2018, Caring Hearts has grown to 150 members, connecting 120 cardiac patients with critical peer support, caregivers and spouses.

Law Minister Edwin Tong at Singapore Silent Heroes Awards 2026. PHOTO: CIVILIANS ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)

Today, the group reaches out to rehabilitation patients at NUHC and can reach out to Chia directly to map out their recovery goals.

“Every patient age group presents its own distinct challenges,” she explained. “However, the patients who often need the most support are working professionals who never imagined they would suffer a heart attack at their age. The event shatters their confidence and self-esteem - to the point where some are even terrified to board a flight.”

The support group typically organises small, casual gatherings to allow patients to share their challenges and coping strategies. The group hosts 20 to 30 activities annually, including monthly walks. They are connected on an active WhatsApp chat group.

“For most of the patients, the physical damage is obvious, but the mental toll runs just as deep,” Chia noted.

She said “something shifts” when these patients sit down and speak with others who have walked this same path and recovered.

“They begin to realise that there is still life even after their cardiac episode. With meaningful lifestyle changes and good self-care, they can overcome these hurdles and return to their families and careers with confidence,” she said.

Another award recipient was Saifuddin Arif Zainal, 28, a youth specialist at Boys’ Town. He received the Inspiring Youth award after dedicating more than a decade to volunteering with seniors.

Law Minister Edwin Tong (centre left) with all winners and finalists at the Singapore Silent Heroes Awards 2026. PHOTO: CIVILIANS ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)

Saifuddin’s journey began at 17 as a shy Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student looking to build his leadership skills. He signed up for YOLDEN, a Youth Corps Singapore programme engaging residents at the Moral Home for the Aged Sick.

Overcoming initial language barriers through non-verbal cues, basic Mandarin, and dialects, he steadily expanded his involvement. He maintained his commitment through his polytechnic studies and national service, and now continues as a working adult pursuing a part-time social work degree.

In YOLDEN, Saifuddin progressed from a volunteer befriender to a coordinator and executive committee member. He now guides new volunteers and plans programmes. This decade-long journey also helped him bond with his own 90-year-old grandmother.

“Because of the exposure, I have more empathy and a bigger heart for seniors. It has also improved my relationship with my grandmother,” he said. “Understanding seniors is so important, especially in an ageing society like Singapore.”