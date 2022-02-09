Singapore Indian Association to reopen after being shut over leadership dispute

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Indian Association (IA), which has been shuttered since Monday (Feb 7) after an internal dispute between its leaders, is set to resume normal operations from Thursday.

In a circular to members on Wednesday night, Mr Vishnu Pillai, the incumbent president since 2019, said it has been established that the current management committee is still responsible and accountable for the operations of the association.

In an unprecedented move, Mr Vishnu had ordered the closure after vice-president Tamil Marren claimed the leadership role during an annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

The suspension of activities left some 800 club members locked out of the premises in Balestier Road. They included sportsmen who turned up at the storied training ground for practice on Tuesday and were told of the closure.

During the AGM, former Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general and former IA president S.S. Dhillon questioned Mr Vishnu on why his committee had not called for an election that had been due by Sept 30 last year. He also asked why the club's financial statements were not presented.

When Mr Vishnu moved to adjourn the meeting to seek legal advice, Mr Marren said he would continue the AGM.

Mr Vishnu, 44, told The Straits Times earlier on Wednesday that he questioned whether this was allowed before leaving the meeting.

The remaining members then voted to dissolve Mr Vishnu's team and elected an interim committee led by Mr Marren as caretaker of the IA until an election was arranged, according to a media statement by the interim team.

The interim committee said it was seeking advice and intervention from the Registry of Societies, adding that it did not have the resources to take the matter to court.

Mr Vishnu told ST: "I want to make clear that what happened after I left the meeting wasn't valid."

Mr Marren, 50, a former national footballer and the club's vice-president since 2019, told ST earlier that he was working with lawyers and the authorities to reopen the premises.

Mr Vishnu said he had planned to hold an election and present the club's finances by April. When asked why it was postponed by several months, he said one reason was the pandemic, which had led to disruptions among the staff.

He said: "We wanted the AGM to be face-to-face and not online because of the general age of the members and they are not very tech-savvy."

He added that the club's staff would continue to be paid during the suspension of activities, and that he hoped to reopen the club in a matter of days.

Mr Dhillon, 90, a life member of the IA and president from 1999 to 2001, said the temporary suspension was a pity for its members, who have used the club for sports, welfare and cultural activities since its opening in 1923.

Due to celebrate its centenary next year, the IA has produced sporting greats like former national hockey player Nirmal Singh and has been a home training ground for the national cricket team.