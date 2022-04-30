Singapore fire stations resume weekly open house after 2 years of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - After a two-year hiatus to protect front-liners and visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic, fire stations here are once again open to the public on Saturday mornings.

Visitors can go on guided tours to meet firefighters and paramedics, and learn how the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responds to emergencies.

On Saturday morning (April 30), families with young children flocked to the open house at fire stations across the island, with long queues forming outside some stations before the start of the programme at 9am.

SCDF said its first open house since Covid-19 hit saw an unprecedented turnout of about 6,000 visitors, triple that of the average turnout before the pandemic.

Selected fire stations are open for visits in two time slots every Saturday - from 9am to 9.50am and 10am to 10.50am.

More information can be found on SCDF's website.

Those interested can walk in, but groups of 10 or more should register here.

Fire stations open for weekly visits

- Central Fire Station

- Alexandra Fire Station

- Clementi Fire Station

- Bishan Fire Station

- Marina Bay Fire Station

- Sentosa Fire Station (starting next week)

- Paya Lebar Fire Station

- Changi Fire Station

- Tampines Fire Station

- Kallang Fire Station

- Yishun Fire Station

- Ang Mo Kio Fire Station

- Sengkang Fire Station

- Punggol Fire Station

- Jurong Fire Station

- Tuas Fire Station

- Woodlands Fire Station

- Bukit Batok Fire Station