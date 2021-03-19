Singapore Children's Society hands out 37 new tablets at donation event

SINGAPORE - Home-based learning left kids such as Darwisyah high and dry if they did not have a computer on hand, but a new initiative is helping to get them up to speed.

The Singapore Children's Society gave 37 students new tablets with keyboards that were funded by the AJ Warren Dental Clinic on Friday (March 19).

It comes as a relief for 13-year-old Darwisyah, who would try to complete her homework using her smartphone but struggled with the small screen size so she had to had to commute to school to use a computer.

Now she will be able to complete her online assignments with ease on her new Mosimosi 11.6-inch Android tablet.

The devices were handed out to students and young working adults aged 12 to 24 at a donation event at Yishun Family Service @ Children's Society.

This was the first charitable donation on a large scale by the clinic founder, Dr Andy Warren.

Using the criteria he provided, Singapore Children's Society case workers recommended beneficiaries who did not have adequate IT devices at home to support their learning, said Mr Fang Xinwei, assistant director and deputy head at Yishun Family Service @ Children's Society.

Dr Warren told The Straits Times: "Our goal is to help bridge the socio-economic disparity in society by providing underprivileged families with laptops and computers to equip them for the digital era."

Mr Fang added that the tablets will also be useful for other family members who can use them to "access the increasing number of online services such as to search and apply for jobs or access government websites".

AJ Warren Dental Clinic will donate 10 tablets to Faith Acts Organisation on April 1 and plans to give out a further 18 later this year.

Dr Warren added: "These individuals, aged 12 to 24 years old, are the future of our nation. We can provide for them the resources today so that they can stay relevant for the now and the future."