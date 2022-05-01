Singapore Buddhist Federation donates home appliances, hand sanitiser to Muis charity

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) has donated 100 pieces of home electrical appliances and 30 cartons of hand sanitiser to a charity under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

The items will be distributed by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to low-income Malay/Muslim families.

RLAF chief executive officer Muhammad Faizal Othman accepted the donation during SBF's Vesak Day celebration on Sunday (May 1).

Buddhists commemorate Buddha's birth, enlightenment and Nirvana on Vesak Day, which falls on May 15 this year.

SBF's celebration is a three-day affair based on the theme Upholding the Truth. It includes activities such as a series of talks by Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, the federation's president, on true Buddhist teachings.

Speaking at the event, Ven Kwang Phing said Buddhist teachings have been spread widely for more than 2,560 years. But several misinterpretations, misrepresentations and deviational teachings have emerged.

He said the Vesak Day event will address the issue and give opportunity to those who want to find out the true teachings of Buddha.

"It is important to verify and ascertain the truth and accuracy of the information we have received, so that we could not only cultivate ourselves spiritually, but also help to create a harmonious society," said Ven Kwang Phing.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, who was guest of honour on Sunday, said racial and religious harmony has always been part of the Singaporean identity and experience.

"Our schools aim to provide a safe and supportive environment, where students, regardless of their race or religion, can build strong and positive relationships, and learn the values of respect and harmony," said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

He expressed his appreciation for SBF's longstanding involvement in promoting education. Maha Bodhi School and Manjusri Secondary School were established by SBF in 1949 and 1982 respectively.

"Maha Bodhi School and Manjusri Secondary School have been inculcating young Singaporeans with the right moral values for several decades," said Dr Maliki.

For Maha Bodhi School, integrity and diligence are enshrined in the school's motto. For example, to cultivate integrity, its teachers take time to guide their students to take responsibility for their actions and words, said Dr Maliki.

At Manjusri, students are taught values enshrined in the school's motto: wisdom, conduct, benevolence and aspirations.

"The Singapore Buddhist Federation's efforts in helping the needy in our society have helped to deepen interracial and inter-religious bonds," added Dr Maliki.

"By providing a lived experience of contributing to the common good of all Singaporeans, beneficiaries and our young Singaporeans can continue to build our Singaporean ideals in years to come."