Siglap South to get new hub with community club and sports facilities, existing CC to be torn down

SINGAPORE – A new integrated development that includes a community club and sports facilities is set to be built in Siglap South. It is slated for completion in 2028 or 2029.

Tender documents published by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on April 12 said that the development will be located in Upper East Coast Road, on a site that currently has an open-air carpark, next to a Shell petrol station.

The existing Siglap South Community Centre – about 500m from the development site – will be demolished after the project is completed. An SLA spokesman told The Sunday Times that the community centre was built in 1960 and its facilities are ageing.

“To better meet the needs of the residents and to provide for new uses, the community centre will be constructed at a new site as a bigger integrated community development,” he said.

The new development will cover an area of about 8,000 sq m – slightly larger than a football field and subject to a detailed survey – and has a floor area of about 12,000 sq m. It will be a 650m walk from Siglap MRT station, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Based on current plans, the development will be about 30m tall and have four to five storeys. It will also house food and beverage outlets, arts spaces, areas for community and commercial use, and a basement carpark with about 220 spaces. Its sports facilities will be operated by Sport Singapore.

SLA said in the tender documents that the development should meet “future needs and aspirations of a multi-generation crowd and attract crowds to the community club to foster community bonding and interaction”.

It added that facilities should be designed for multi-purpose use, and that space should be optimised to allow for “new spatial experiences and co-programming” that attract visitors throughout the day.

The SLA spokesman said the site was chosen for its proximity to Siglap’s commercial belt, so more residents would be able to access the new community facilities easily.

With Singapore keen to optimise land use, hubs like the upcoming one in Siglap have sprung up in recent years, each integrating public amenities that may have previously been separate, such as libraries and swimming pools.

Developments such as Our Tampines Hub and Kampung Admiralty were completed in 2017, while Chong Pang City and an integrated hub in Jurong East are set for completion in 2027.

Before the Siglap South development’s construction, which is slated to start in November 2025, a replacement open-air carpark will be built on a plot about 130m away at the intersection of Upper East Coast Road and Jalan Sempadan.