New book documents Eurasian community's decision to stick with independent Singapore

SINGAPORE - Eurasians were some of the earliest settlers in Singapore in the 1800s and were among the first locals to hold high government posts after independence.

These included Speaker of the Legislative Assembly George Oehlers, the first Chief of Staff of the Singapore Armed Forces Tommy Campbell, and Commissioner of Police John Le Cain.

Many more have since made their mark in society and the economy, contributing in various fields from business and government to sports and the arts.

And the Eurasian Association, founded in 1919, continues to help the community and its less fortunate, while coming together with other communities and ethnic self-help groups, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran last month.

Mr Iswaran, who is also the minister representing Eurasians in the Cabinet, was speaking at the launch of a book commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Eurasian Association (EA).

Titled Standing The Test Of Time, the book documents the story of the association, which celebrated its 100th anniversary three years ago. Written by former Straits Times journalists Melody Zaccheus and Janice Tai, the book was published by the Straits Times Press.

The EA has 6,700 members as at April this year. Singapore's 2020 population census found about 18,000 Eurasians living here.

Eurasians in Singapore have a mixed European and Asian lineage. Most of them can trace the European part of their ancestry to the Portuguese, Dutch or British, with the Asian component usually being Chinese, Malay or Indian.

Mr Iswaran also penned a message in the book, where he said the story of Singapore's Eurasian community is the story of Singapore.

He wrote: "Our Eurasian community is quintessentially Singaporean, the embodiment of a diverse heritage that is integral to the vibrant tapestry of our society. Though small in number, Eurasians have left an indelible mark on many aspects of Singapore life."

From mixed European and Asian descent, Eurasians once occupied a privileged position in the racial politics of colonial Singapore as some were allowed by the British to hold well-paying government jobs.

This privilege quickly evaporated, however, and, as Singapore gained independence in 1965, many Eurasians faced a choice - to stay with a new country whose prospects were uncertain, or leverage what wealth they had accumulated and leave.

This extract from Standing The Test Of Time details that period of the community's history: