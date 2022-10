SINGAPORE - There has been a sharp fall in the proportion of Singaporeans marrying foreigners in the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions disrupting such transnational unions.

In 2021, 29 per cent of all marriages involving at least one Singapore citizen, also called citizen marriages, were transnational marriages. This was down from 30 per cent in 2020 and 37 per cent in 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.