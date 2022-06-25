Services at Immigration and Checkpoints Authority resume after power outage

SINGAPORE - Affected services at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building have resumed operations as at 10.30am on Saturday (June 25).

Earlier, the ICA said that a power outage of the processing systems had led to downtime across various services at the ICA Building.

The outage, which started at 8am and lasted for 2½ hours, has since been resolved, said ICA in a media statement.

ICA also urged the public to postpone any trip down to the building on Saturday.

With the recent surge in passport renewals, ICA has seen more than 5,000 requests daily, up to three times the requests pre-pandemic.

Earlier, ICA had announced that travellers who need to go overseas urgently may be able to receive their new passports within days if their online appeal is successful. Since June 13, only those with appointments or passport collection notifications are allowed to enter the building. They can check their application status online.