One group of condominium residents called him rude and a "kaypoh" (busybody) when he told them that they were not allowed to gather in a large group as there was a five-person limit at the time in September.

"They asked me to leave them alone. They know it is hard to gather in public and they think they can do it here since it is a private condo," said security officer Jeremiah Wang, 28, who was on duty at a condo in Serangoon.